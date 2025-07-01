After donating hundreds of millions of dollars to the Republican party, billionaire Elon Musk has vowed to put it in the ground if president Donald Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" were to pass the Senate this week ahead of a rapidly approaching July 4 deadline.

"If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day," Musk tweeted on Monday. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE."

Musk has repeatedly lashed out at Trump's calling it "utterly insane" and a "disgusting abomination."

The richest man in the world vowed to make the demolition of the Republican party his number one priority.

"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" he tweeted on Monday.

"And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," he added.

What exactly a so-called "America Party" would look like, if it were to ever materialize, remains unclear at best. Musk's political stance has veered to the extreme right over the years, hinting that his alternative may be ugly.

But as the New York Times points out, we have yet to hear of any concrete plans to create a third political party in the US, suggesting Musk is merely venting his frustrations.

It's also an enormous reversal for Musk, who vowed in May that he would do "a lot less" political spending from now on.

"I think I've done enough," Musk said at the time.

The topic of Trump's enormous spending bill — which is set to add $3.3 trillion to the country's already enormous mountain of debt — has been at the center of an escalating feud between the two.

And the president isn't sitting idly by. Tuesday morning, Trump told reporters at the White House that "we'll have to take a look" into deporting the South African-born entrepreneur, as Bloomberg reports.

In an excorciating Truth Social post published just after midnight on Tuesday, he also warned that he may completely cut off Musk's subsidies.

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," he wrote. "No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE."

While speaking to reporters today, Trump also took aim at Musk's embattled EV maker Tesla, warning that "losing his EV mandate" could mean that he loses a "lot more than that."

However, Musk has reiterated that he supports eliminating EV subsidies himself.

After Musk spent months plundering the government and wreaking chaos with the help of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, Trump is now warning he could turn the destructive gang of underqualified DOGE operatives against him.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon," Trump told reporters today. "DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible?"

