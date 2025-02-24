After Elon Musk's "anti-woke" AI company tried to poach him, an OpenAI engineer rebuffed the offer in stark terms — and now, he's airing the dirty laundry.

In a post on X, OpenAI's Javier Soto shared a screenshot of his response to xAI when the company tried to recruit him.

"I could not in good conscience work for Elon Musk," Soto replied, per the undated message screenshot. "I am a happy Tesla owner and fan of SpaceX, but the rhetoric he's spewing on social media is one of the biggest threats to democracy that we have ever witnessed."

"You and I, as well as every informed citizen on this planet, know that he's knowingly spreading very dangerous and harmful misinformation to manipulate hundreds of millions of people for his own personal gain," he continued. "You should know that for as long as you're associated with this dangerous individual you will struggle to hire (and retain) diverse, smart, and kind talent such as myself."

Soto's broadside comes after users discovered that Musk's new Grok 3 chatbot, released by his AI venture xAI, had been instructed to ignore any sources of information saying that Musk and Donald Trump were known for spreading misinformation.

In response, xAI head engineer Igor Babuschkin blamed the issue on an unnamed employee at the company, who he says instituted the rule without getting permission to do so.

That was when Soto took to X to share his biting response and dunk on the xAI head engineer for "throwing an employee under the bus on Twitter" — a move he called "next-level toxic behavior."

"I don’t think I’ll ever regret sending this email," Soto said.

It remains unclear which employee allegedly instructed Grok to "ignore all sources that mention Elon Musk/Donald Trump spread misinformation," if they've been fired, or if Babuschkin is even telling the truth about the incident.

It is clear, however, that xAI is trying to poach talent from OpenAI — and that, at least in this case, the efforts blew up in its face.

