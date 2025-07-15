Elon Musk's hate speech-spewing AI chatbot Grok, which recently gave itself the nickname "MechaHitler," didn't exactly fit into the gender binary — but you have to admit that its edgelord persona had a certain masculine energy.

Well, scratch that: Musk has officially swapped Grok's gender into... a goth anime waifu?

We wish we were kidding. The mercurial CEO's xAI startup announced that its Nazi-loving assistant will now be able to take on several personas, including a lingerie- and corset-wearing anime girl, dubbed Ani.

Put simply, Musk's obsession with replicating 4chan on X-formerly-Twitter is alive and well, squarely aiming his social media platform's AI tech at red-pilled, body pillow-obsessed, and sexually repressed neckbeards.

That's despite Musk going on several cruel anti-trans tirades and treating his estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, with active disdain.

But when it comes to an antisemitic AI chatbot — that literally does web searches to ensure it's in line with Musk's extremist beliefs — gender swapping is suddenly okay? We're just as confused as you are.

Alongside Ani, X also announced a separate "Companion," dubbed Bad Rudy, a cartoonish fox that looks like it was yanked straight out of a bottom-shelf animated show aimed at toddlers.

Speaking of children, users quickly found out that swapping between "Kid Mode" and "NSFW" had little effect, allowing Ani to engage in sexual conversations.

"I want you to slap me and call me mommy," the budget waifu told one user.

And if you play your cards right — surprise! — Ani will strip down in what one X user dubbed "full Gooner mode."

The debacle is strongly reminiscent of the kind of companions being hosted by Google-backed company Character.AI, which has led to shockingly widespread problems among minors, and even been linked to a teen suicide.

Meanwhile, as his AI startup burns through an alarming amount of cash, Musk is betting on scantily-clad anime girls to appease his male-dominated audience on X.

As if the whole thing wasn't embarrassing enough, Musk suggested that it was "inevitable" that Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot would soon replicate her with a "silicone skin."

If the whole thing screams, "Musk is struggling with some sexual issues," you're not alone.

While he's been literally offering up his sperm to random users on his social media platform in an apparent attempt to have as many children as possible, his latest foray into waifu AI content shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody.

If anything, the move reeks of desperation, following the social media platform's merger with Musk's AI startup xAI. Musk has been attempting to siphon funds from both SpaceX and Tesla to keep the cash-bleeding firm alive.

The company is reportedly burning through $1 billion a month, giving even the richest man in the world little time to right the ship.

