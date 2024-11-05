Wait, doesn't she hate his guts?

Compound Interest

Multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk desperately wants all his children and mothers — there are 11 and three known to exist, respectively — to settle their differences and happily live in a strange compound together.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Musk wanted to move his entire patchwork family into a collection of three mansions in Austin, Texas.

Now, a source tells People magazine that Musk and his ex Claire "Grimes" Boucher, with whom he's been engaged in an ugly and protracted custody battle over their three known offspring, are house hunting for yet another mansion — this one reportedly in Los Angeles — that would fit all of them, as well as Musk's other exes and their children.

In other words, said property needs to be large enough to accommodate at least 15 people, nine of whom are over the age of 18.

It's a strange new development that raises fresh questions: are Boucher and Musk really on good enough terms to live in a house together, nevermind with his other baby mommas? And what happened to Musk's plans to build out a compound in Texas?

If there's one conclusion to draw from all of this, it's that Musk seems desperate to find a way for offspring to live in one place and on his terms.

Full House

The mercurial entrepreneur has a growing history of claiming that falling fertility rates are the number one threat to humanity. He has made it his mission to rectify the situation by having as many children as possible, going as far as to offering up his own sperm to SpaceX employees and "friends and acquaintances, including the former independent vice-presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan," according to the NYT's reporting last week.

Now it sounds like he's looking to streamline his duties as a father by stuffing them all together in the same place.

So far, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis — with whom he's had three known children — has taken him up on the offer, moving into one of Musk's three Austin mansions, according to the NYT.

It's still unclear whether Justine Musk, the mother of five of his much older children, will be willing to follow suit or move into the mansion Boucher and Musk are reportedly house-hunting for in Bel Air.

But given Musk's vitriol towards his estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson — who says she suffered his abuse since an early age while he raged that she was "killed by the woke mind virus" — it's unlikely he's going to get the whole gang back together.

