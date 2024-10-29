Multi-hyphenate billionaire and reproduction-obsessed father of 11 children Elon Musk wants to move his entire patchwork family into a collection of three mansions in Austin, Texas — a plan that sounds more than a bit like the beginning of a terrifying cult documentary.

As the New York Times reports, Musk has told people close to him that he wants his many children — there are eleven known ones, ranging from infancy to young adulthood — and two of their three mothers to move into two properties near his own Austin mansion, which is a ten-minute walk away.

And of course, Musk is likely far from done with having children. The entrepreneur has long cited falling fertility rates as being the number one threat to humanity, making it his mission to father as many children as possible.

Now that his brood has grown considerably, Musk wants to raise them inside a compound, an unusual living arrangement that's bound to draw attention.

Given his increasingly fringe and worryingly unhinged personal beliefs, the NYT's latest report drew hair-raising comparisons on social media.

"Nontrivial chance Elon becomes a full-blown David Koresh type," NYT columnist Jammele Bouie wrote in a post on Bluesky, referring to the leader of the Branch Davidians sect, which culminated in the Waco Massacre in the early 1990s.

The mansions, which Musk bought for $35 million total, are in a relatively dense part of town and which isn't gated, an unusual pick for somebody in Musk's income bracket.

Musk was recently investigated by the Justice Department for using Tesla resources to build a "glass house" on a massive plot of land near the EV maker's headquarters, suggesting he might have abandoned much grander ambitions for his family compound.

Musk's obsession with spreading his own genes has led to some bizarre situations. According to the latest report, he went as far as to offer "his own sperm to friends and acquaintances, including the former independent vice-presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan" (who declined the offer, according to the NYT's reporting.)

In July, the NYT previously reported that Musk had volunteered his sperm to SpaceX employees to seed a Martian colony.

It sounds like his plans to move his offspring live in a Texas compound are already well underway. The mother of three of his children, Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink, has reportedly already moved into one of the two mansions.

Claire "Grimes" Boucher, who is also the mother of three of his children, likely won't follow suit given the ugly, extended custody battle between the two.

Which brings us to the third candidate for one of the two Austin mansions: his first wife, Justine Musk, who is the mother of five of his much older children. There's still no word if she's planning to pick him up on his offer to join the compound.

At least one of his children is extremely unlikely to visit the compound, though: Musk's transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, who detailed in an NBC News interview this summer how she says she was abused by Musk (Musk has since claimed in a deranged tweet that she was "killed by the woke mind virus.")

The mercurial CEO is surpassing the footsteps of his estranged father Errol Musk, who has had seven children with three different women.

Whether Musk's compound will grow beyond his own abode and Zilis' mansion to fill the presumably still vacant third property remains to be seen. But given the practically infinite resources they have access to, and Musk's seemingly insatiable desire to father as many children as possible, it wouldn't be surprising.

