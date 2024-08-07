"You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop fucking lying about your own children."

Back For More

Elon Musk, it seems, just doesn't learn his lesson. Last month, his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson excoriated him for the cruelty he treated her with during her childhood for being gender nonconforming.

Now, we're pleased to report, she's roasted her asshole dad yet again, after Musk crassly misgendered her in a reply to an old video of himself with his children posted on X.

"Look, I don't know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don't care," Wilson wrote on Threads. "It seems to me like you're trying to rebuild your brand image as the 'caring paternal father' which I will not let go unchallenged."

"If I'm going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic," she added.

Full of Crap

Part of Musk's far-rightward shift of late — beyond reportedly donating hundreds of millions of dollars to Donald Trump — has involved him vaguely parroting and defending so-called Christian values.

But according to Wilson, this image is a total sham, and she proceeds to completely turn his already unconvincing charade as a noble father into dust.

"I understand your new angle is this 'Western values/Christian family man' thing but it's such a weird choice," she wrote on Threads. "You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop fucking lying about your own children," she added.

"You are not a Christian," she wrote, adding that "as far as I'm aware you've never stepped foot in a church."

Chief Executive Liar

Musk has frequently disparaged transgender people, including Wilson, whose transition first came to light in 2022 when she legally changed her name to reflect her gender identity.

His anti-trans stance has seemingly only hardened ever since. In an interview last month, Musk said that his estranged daughter was "killed by the woke mind virus," and claimed he was "tricked" into signing documents to approve therapies and treatments for her transition.

Wilson immediately fired back in her first interview later that week, calling Musk out for being an absent father who was "uncaring and narcissistic." Twisting the knife, she also followed up on Threads, saying he completely "made up" stories about her to push his transphobic narrative.

"He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there," she wrote.

And you can add that to the tally of all the times Musk has talked out of his ass.

