Elon Musk's creepy dad seems to be linking his estranged son's shoddy parenting skills to one of his grandchildren coming out as transgender.

During a recent episode of the South Africa-based "Wide Awake" podcast, the elder Musk audaciously claimed that Elon's wealth made his child-rearing practices "weird."

"[Elon] had five children, each one had their own nanny," Musk told podcaster Joshua Radin. "He didn’t spend enough time with them."

"The result is [Elon's] boys and Kimball’s two boys grew up not able to cross a street," the 79-year-old claimed, referencing the eldest of his sons' children. "My daughters would say 'Dad, you won’t believe it, Elon’s kids and Kimball’s boys, they can’t cross the road. We have to hold their hands across the road when they’re like 14 years old.'"

Perhaps most disgustingly, Musk then claimed, bizarrely, that such behavior — and it's unclear whether he meant the nannies or the hand-holding — resulted in both sons having transgender children.

"The two eldest boys — Kimbal's eldest son, and Elon's eldest son — have declared themselves to be women," the former emerald miner said. "It's bullshit."

It's well known that Elon's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, came out as a trans woman in 2022 when changing her name to distance herself from her dad. We were not, however, able to independently verify that Kimbal also has a trans child — and if he does, their grandfather seems to have outed them with that remark.

Adding insult to injury, the elder Musk went on to blame his billionaire son for the death of his first child, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at just 10 weeks old in 2002.

"No, he hasn’t been a good father," he said. "The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny."

"If Elon hears this," he contended, "he’s going to shoot me or something."

This sort of flippant cruelty very much seems in line with descriptions of the Musk family patriarch in Walter Isaacson's explosive 2023 biography of the Tesla and SpaceX cofounder. In that book, a cousin claimed that the elder Musk had intense mood swings that would take him from jovial to hostile with no warning — and that his most famous son seems to have inherited that jarring trait.

During conversations early in his relationship with now-ex Tallulah Riley that were relayed to Isaacson, Musk described some of that allegedly abusive behavior — and seemed, per the ex, to mimic it.

Less than a year after that biography came out, the billionaire went on his own transphobic tirade against Wilson, seemingly proving that the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

Given the billionaire's exploits, which beyond denigrating his own child include Nazi salutes and the attempted dismantling of the federal government, we can't say we exactly feel sorry for the man.

But to hear his dad — the same man who twice impregnated his stepdaughter — make such cruel asides about his own grandchildren does elicit sympathy for them, if not for their forefathers.

