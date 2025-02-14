Mouths of Babes

During an Oval Office press conference, Elon Musk's young son X Æ A-Xii appeared to tell President Donald Trump what his billionaire dad really thinks of him.

While his famous father blathered on about "restoring democracy," it sounded an awful lot like the 4-year-old was caught on a hot mic telling Trump "you’re not the president you need to go away" in a now-viral clip.

Later, he seemed to even more clearly tell the president "I want you to shush your mouth" — though to be fair, Trump wasn't speaking at the moment. (But maybe Baby X was speaking more in generalities.)

As anyone who's spent time around small children knows, they're liable to say the darndest things. From eerily forecasting their parents' deaths to asking painfully awkward questions, children X's age may still be in a stage of early language development known as "echolalia," which involves children essentially imitating phrases they hear their parents and caretakers say verbatim.

In the case of "little X," as he's sometimes called, that raises the intriguing possibility that he's repeating what he's heard his dad say around him — which, observers were quick to point out, could mean that Musk has been saying he's the real president and that Trump is, well, not.

There's been ample reason to believe that Musk is the real power behind the throne. That conceit has only grown more believable since January 20, when the South African-born billionaire and his Department of Government Efficiency began its dubious work of dismantling federal institutions from the inside.

So prevalent is this perception that Time magazine recently issued a controversial "President Musk" cover featuring the unelected official sitting behind the Oval Office desk instead of Trump.

Is any of this getting under Trump's infamously thin skin? It's tough to say. He's rankled previously at the suggestion that Musk is running the show, but when asked about the cover during another press conference, he responded with familiar derision: by asking if the magazine was "still in business."

As for whether Trump is dressing Musk down about the situation behind the scenes is anyone's guess. Although, if little X's words are to be believed, maybe that's not the power dynamic at all.

