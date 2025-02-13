The hits just keep coming. As investigative journalists work to piece together who exactly Elon Musk has working on his DOGE team, the picture is getting more and more despicable.

When news first broke that Musk's underlings had taken over the Office of Personnel Management, all we knew about one staffer was that he was of the wise, responsible age of 19. We now know that staffer's name is Edward Corstine, a recent high-school grad who signs as "Big Balls" online.

Corstine brings a wealth of experience to his new State Department roll as a senior advisor, including a stint as a camp counselor and repairing bikes. More notably, he spent a small chunk of time interning at Musk's Neuralink venture — no doubt the bona fide that landed him his current gig.

But that's not all the teenager brings to the table. New reporting by MuskWatch, an independent publication by former Vanity Fair journalist Caleb Ecarma, has revealed a file-sharing website created by a then 16-year-old Coristine called tesla.sexy.

According to Ecarma's reporting, numerous domains with horrifying web addresses — including "child-porn.store," "children-sex.party," and "ketamine-rape.date" — formerly redirected to Coristine's site, though the specific content they were pointing to no longer appears to exist.

Corstine's website advertised that it was established with an eye toward "privacy." A snapshot of the site from March 2021 shows copy reading: "When you use tesla.sexy, all your images are encrypted. We do not log IP addresses, device agents, or anything else."

That's all sketchy enough. But chat logs linked to Corstine suggest even worse activities. According to cybersecurity reporter Brian Krebs, Corstine has history mixing with a disparate network of deviant hackers known as "The Com" that's linked to violent social manipulation and hacking campaigns like swatting, doxing, and fake bomb threats — as well as child sextortion.

The Com quickly picked up news of Corstine's involvement in DOGE. "[Corstine] participated in sim swap hacks in 2018," wrote one user in a Com chatroom, referring to the practice of hijacking a victim's phone by transferring their SIM card data to a 3rd party device. "Put that on his wiki."

That Corstine had any involvement with this group should have immediately raised flags with State Department, seriously factoring into his ability to obtain security clearance. While it's been reported that Musk's DOGE boys have received equivalent security clearance to federal employees who work with sensitive information, the White House has been silent on Coristine's exact status.

Whether Corstine created any of the links on tesla.sexy himself, or if child porn and hate groups moved through his website isn't yet known; he wouldn't be the first 16-year-old edgelord to make degeneracy a core pillar of their identity. But the revelation calls into question the efficacy of hiring an unstable and unexperienced teen to sift through government data.

This is not to say edgy kids can't grow into well-adjusted adults — but that doesn't mean you have to put them in charge of budgeting for the most powerful government in history.

