A 25-year-old staffer for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has resigned after the Wall Street Journal reached out to the White House over incredibly racist social media posts linked to him.

Musk's astonishingly unqualified group of 20-somethings have been plundering a growing list of government agencies, gaining control over highly sensitive information without the required security clearance and raising major alarm bells across Washington, DC.

Now one of the young men, named, Marko Elez has officially resigned from his position. Elez was behind a deleted profile that backed a "eugenic immigration policy" and argued that "you could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity."

In a separate post, a different account closely linked to Elez's online presence argued that "99 percent of Indian H1B [visas] will be replaced by slightly smarter [large language models], they’re going back don’t worry guys."

"Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool," the account wrote in a July post, reviewed by the WSJ.

It's unclear if the racist posts and Elez's resignation are directly linked, but White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt informed the newspaper about the news after the WSJ inquired about the posts.

Elez's resignation is surprising, not to mention the first sign that Musk and his operatives may still be beholden to certain social norms. Before the news emerged, DOGE had established itself as an extremely chaotic force blowing through government agencies like a hurricane.

The sudden departure raises questions. Is authoring flagrantly racist posts on social media where Musk draws the line? It would certainly be a double standard, considering Musk has made plenty of outright racist utterances himself.

All we can do at this point is speculate, but it's certainly a noteworthy departure. Elez had obtained direct access to the entire government's payment system. As Wired reported earlier this week, Elez also gave himself both read and write privileges, allowing him to push untested changes to the payment system. It's an incredibly reckless approach that could open the United States to foreign hacking, as Democratic lawmakers have warned.

The 25-year-old had previously worked at Musk's SpaceX, and X, where he focused on AI, as the WSJ reports.

DOGE's other staffers also include interns at his companies and a young man who goes by "Big Balls" online — so who knows what other juicy details will soon come to light about Musk's other bratty minions.

