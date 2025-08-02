This is quite the mixup.

Bottlenecked

The next time you need an energy boost, you might end up getting tipsy instead.

In a recall notice that's both bizarre and unintentionally comical, the Food and Drug Administration is warning that some 12-packs of High Noon vodka seltzer may contain mislabeled cans of Celsius — a non-alcoholic energy drink that's popular everywhere these days, but perhaps particularly on Capitol Hill — which are, in a convoluted twist, actually full of High Noon, complete with the hooch.

Though they're not otherwise affiliated, both companies share a third-party packaging facility where a spectacular mixup resulted not only in Celsius cans being inadvertently filled with the boozy beverage, but also being placed inside boxes of High Noon.

The recall specifically impacts High Noon "Beach Variety" 12-packs, carrying specific lot numbers that were sent to stores in Florida, Ohio, New York, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin between July 21 and July 23. The mislabeled Celsius cans within them are either ASTRO VIBE or Sparkling Blue Razz flavor, and they also carry specific lot numbers that can be found on the FDA recall.

Shut It Down

Beyond the lot numbers and shipping states, there's not a lot known about the snafu, including which packaging plant the drinks actually came from — though the FDA and Celsius both note that the impacted energy drink cans have silver lids instead of the company's standard black.

In a statement to NPR, a spokesperson for Gallo, High Noon's parent company, said a joint investigation is being launched alongside Celsius to figure out what exactly went wrong.

"We are working with the FDA, retailers, and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers," the spokesperson said.

Though the FDA is advising retailers and individual consumers to throw out any impacted 12-packs or cans, there's a non-zero chance that at least some of the untold thousands of stores where the mixed-up drinks inevitably ended up won't take them off the shelves.

Needless to say, it would be pretty messed up if any underage Celsius stans inadvertently downed a can of booze instead of caffeine, or a recovering alcoholic, or someone operating a motor vehicle. And knowing how teenagers can be, there's little doubt that some are already intentionally looking for those silver-topped cans — but luckily, High Noon vodka seltzers only contain a meager 4.5 percent ABV, which means that any youthful thrill-seekers probably won't get too buzzed from them.

More on drinks: Doctors Just Found Something Horrifying in the Brains of Heavy Alcohol Drinkers