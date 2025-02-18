Yeet Child of Mine

A conservative influencer is claiming she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk's thirteenth known child — and somehow, that's not even the most dramatic aspect of this buck wild story.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world," right-wing pundit Ashley St. Clair said in a statement posted to X. "Elon Musk is the father."

In her statement, the 26-year-old — formerly employed by the Babylon Bee, a right-wing satire site — insisted that until now, she hadn't disclosed her child's birth "to protect our child's safety and privacy" and that she was soon to be outed by an undisclosed "tabloid media" source.

After that big reveal, St. Clair elaborated on the situation in an interview with the New York Post.

"I was told to keep it secret," she said. "I was being asked to keep it a secret forever."

As St. Clair detailed in that interview, Musk "slid into [her] DMs" following his purchase of Twitter in 2022. By the next year, the pair had begun a relationship after the woman, then just 24 years old, traveled to San Francisco with other Bee staffers to interview the billionaire.

Before long, the conservative influencer fell pregnant — though to this day, Musk has yet to publicly acknowledge paternity.

As the NY Post explained in its story, the paper was provided with texts between the young writer and Jared Birchall, the CEO of Neuralink who also serves as Musk's wealth manager. In those messages, which weren't published but were briefly described by the paper, St. Clair appears to comply with the multi-hyphenate business owner's request to be left off the child's birth certificate, allegedly for privacy purposes.

As melodramatic as this debacle already was, it got even wilder when Milo Yiannopoulos, another far-right figure, waded into the fray.

"Ashley St Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk," the allegedly "ex-gay" pundit said in an X post over the weekend. That post also featured a grainy photo of a screen showing a 2020 exchange between St. Clair and another user in which she joked that she "need[ed] to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal."

Musk himself replied to Yiannopoulos with a single word — "Woah" — in what amounts to his only response to St. Clair's claim that she gave birth to his thirteenth child.

One thing's for sure: the co-parenting situation so far sounds like a drama-laden disaster.

"Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded," St. Clair wrote in a since-deleted post, seemingly in reference to Yiannopoulos. "When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?"

Supposing that St. Clair's claims hold up, it's unknown whether the billionaire and his avowed paramour conceived her alleged child the old-fashioned way or did so via in vitro fertilization (IVF), as many of Musk's acknowledged children were — and that's without getting into other recent gossip about the billionaire's sex life.

While Musk continues to move fast and break things within the federal government, this latest baby mama drama is another telling example of why these kinds of men are profoundly ill-equipped to be running our country. Unfortunately, we seem to be stuck with him — and his boss — until folks with political power decide to stop pulling the wool over their eyes.

