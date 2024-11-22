Why does Elon Musk treat women this way?

Break the Bank

Elon Musk's most famous baby mama is once again speaking out about her difficult relationship with the billionaire.

Claire "Grimes" Boucher, mother to three of Musk's 12 known children, wrote in a post on X-formerly-Twitter that her tumultuous custody battle with the 53-year-old nearly bankrupted her — the implication being that he basically wore her down until she acquiesced to at least some of his demands.

Responding to someone who asked about her new projects and her fight for custody of the three children she shares with Musk, four-year-old X Æ A-12 and two-year-olds Exa and Tau, the 36-year-old Canadian artist got very real.

"The threat of losing [your] kids while going bankrupt fighting for them is not very conducive to creative thoughts," Boucher wrote. "I just slept and cried every minute I wasn't explicitly fighting for my kids during that year."

Game Unrecognize Game

These tweeted comments came just a few minutes after another lengthy missive in which the "Oblivion" singer remarked about her financial situation, called Musk "the love of my life," and said he was now "unrecognizable" to her.

"[I] spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me," she wrote in the stream-of-consciousness post, "with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months."

"And this is only what can be said publicly," Grimes continued, "since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors."

Open and Shut

Shortly after those admissions, Business Insider reported that a court official confirmed that the custody case between Musk and Boucher had officially been closed.

The court clerk in Travis County, where Boucher sued Musk for custody of all three of their children more than a year ago, declined to provide BI any more details about the case.

Strangely, Grimes' posts about Musk and their custody battle also come weeks after an alleged insider told People that she was house-shopping with her billionaire ex in Bel Air as he seeks to build a compound of sorts for all of his under-18 children and their mothers. It remains unclear, however, if Boucher plans to join.

