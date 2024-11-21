"And this is only what can be said publicly."

Grime Time

Claire "Grimes" Boucher is getting personal on Elon Musk's "everything" app as she opens up about how the right-wing billionaire has affected her and her art.

The Canadian-born artist and mother to three of Musk's ever-growing litter of children suggested in a lengthy post on X-formerly-Twitter that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is no longer the man she fell in love with.

Boucher wrote that among the life experiences going into her next project, "detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me" is chief among them.

Though not explicitly stated, that sorry statement seems like a certain reference to Musk's rightward turn that led him to disown and disavow Vivian Jenna Wilson, his estranged transgender daughter, as part of his transphobic crusade that Boucher once said was "not [his] heart." Over the summer, Boucher publicly shared her support for Wilson and said she is "endlessly proud" of the 20-year-old.

Beyond the bigotry, the billionaire has also become a newly-minted politico during his crusade to get Donald Trump back into the White House — though given that Boucher has claimed she's apolitical, that may not matter all that much to her.

Behind Closed Doors

In the post, Grimes went on to say that having access to only a "fraction of [Musk]'s resources" — and his "IQ/strategy experience," whatever that means — is yet another difficulty she's gone through during the ordeal.

"And this is only what can be said publicly," she continued cryptically, "since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors."

Notably, these comments could discount reporting from People earlier this month suggesting that Boucher and Musk were house-hunting together in Los Angeles as the multi-hyphenate business owner seeks to get all his exes and kids below the age of 18 into one massive compound.

Then again, the 36-year-old singer did point out in her X post that during her protracted legal battle with Musk, she was painfully separated from one of their three children for five months — which could, in a coercive way, incentivize her to join the billionaire's reproductive compound.

Dramatic as her tempestuous partnership with Musk has been, Boucher said she's "grateful for every bullet" she's caught because it's leading her to create more and better art than ever before.

"It might be upsetting and provocative to many," she concluded, "but it's real and the people who will feel me will feel me."

