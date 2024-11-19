"Our Hammer of Justice."

He Said, She Said

Freshly-minted politico Elon Musk is throwing his weight behind Donald Trump's attorney general nominee amid damning allegations related to his sexual conduct.

In a post on the social network he purchased and subsequently tanked, the billionaire referenced but did not name the accusations against former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz: that he paid for sex from two young women on multiple occasions, and that one of them was 17 at the time of the first encounter (Gaetz has vehemently denied reports of his sexual misconduct for years.)

"As for these accusations against him, I consider them worth less than nothing," Musk tweeted. "Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty."

That's true, of course — but it seems reasonable to fully investigate the allegations before putting Gaetz, or anyone else, in charge of the Justice Department.

Open and Shut

Musk went on to reference, again without spelling it out, that Gaetz has been under investigation for years regarding these allegations.

"If AG [Eric] Garland (an unprincipled douchebag) could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not," the multi-hyphenate business owner tweeted. "Case closed."

That bit does seem partially true. Last February, the Department of Justice under Garland reportedly told Gaetz's attorneys that he would not be charged with any crimes related to its investigation into sex trafficking claims against him.

To refer to that case as "closed," however, is likely inaccurate given that the DOJ hasn't announced any such closure.

It also ignores the other investigation into Gaetz by the House Ethics Committee, which saw the two women at the heart of these allegations testifying behind closed doors earlier this year. That investigation is also, per the lack of any announcement of closure, seemingly still open as well.

With an attorney for the two Gaetz accusers agitating for the House Ethics Committee to release its report on Gaetz to the public — amid news that a hacker had obtained copies of the allegedly damning testimonies, no less — all of Musk's attempts to sway the court of public opinion may soon be nil.

Nevertheless, he insists that the Florida Republican is the right guy for the job.

"Gaetz will be," Musk enthused, "our Hammer of Justice."

