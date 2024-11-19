This is a labyrinthine web of accusations.

Skeleton Key

Donald Trump's top pick for attorney general is said to have some major skeletons in his closet — and a hacker appears to have gained access to one of the most explosive.

As the New York Times reports based on a source familiar with the matter, the files relate to a woman who claims she was paid to have sex with recently-resigned Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2017, when she was 17 and he was in his mid-30s.

The hacker is said to have obtained access to two dozen legal exhibits, including testimony from the accuser herself and another woman who said she witnessed the encounter.

The files were contained in a secure link shared among attorneys representing Christopher Dorworth, the alleged host of the sex parties where the encounter was said to occur. A former member of the Florida House of Representatives, Dorworth is now suing the female accuser and Gaetz's onetime ally Joel Greenberg — who's currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for sex trafficking — for defamation.

Orlando Accusations

While the information contained in those hacked files doesn't appear to have been made public, related accusations against Gaetz have also resurfaced.

The other woman, who has not been named publicly, has also come forward with claims that Gaetz paid her and her then-underage friend for sex on several occasions in 2017.

The second woman, who was 19 when these alleged encounters began, described an "Eyes Wide Shut"-esque scene at a party in Orlando where she was introduced to the former House member and immediately taken to have sex with him. Later that night, she said she saw him having sex with her 17-year-old friend up against a gaming table.

"This is a very vivid memory that she has," attorney Joel Leppard, who represents both women, told NBC.

Investigation Station

The lawyer added that his clients spoke to the House Ethics Committee earlier this year about her allegations. In June, that committee acknowledged that it had been investigating Gaetz since 2021.

The Justice Department also opened an investigation into the younger woman's claims of sex trafficking against the Florida Republican — and told his lawyers early last year that he was not going to be charged with any crimes,

Leppard said that his clients are pushing to have their House Ethics Committee testimonies made public ahead of Trump's swearing-in, which will occur in less than two months.

"They want the American people to know the truth," the lawyer said, "and that they are speaking the truth."

While Gaetz has long denied these accusations as a conspiracy against him, one has to wonder: is someone with this many sexual misconduct claims really who should be leading the Justice Department?

