Say Cheese

Donald Trump's Health Department pick, a political scion and alleged fast food hater, has been photographed with fare from McDonald's, an exemplar of overprocessed restaurant fare in America.

In a photo posted on X, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was seen sitting on a private jet with the president-elect, his eldest son Don Jr., and Elon Musk — each with trays of food from the Golden Arches.

"Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," boasted Trump, Jr., who made the post.

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

Heart Health

Curiously, this photo op comes less than a week after the Health and Human Services nominee opined publicly about Trump's unhealthy plane food.

"The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," Kennedy told marketing podcaster Joe Polish. "Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison."

"You’re either given KFC or Big Macs," the former presidential contender continued. "That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible."

Indeed, in the photo posted by Trump Jr., Kennedy's smile does seem more like an inscrutable grimace as he holds what appears to be a Big Mac box.

Humiliation Ritual

The irony of the photo wasn't lost on observers online.

"RFK Jr. essentially being hazed here with the McDonalds," posted CNN's Andrew Kaczynski.

Another user, meanwhile, offered up a more sober take.

"It's actually pretty dark they made RFK Jr eat McDonalds," writer Matt Dinan posted. "I mean, he deserves it, but any principles you might hold are only sources of potential abjection."

Notably, the photo was posted just a few days after the New York Times published a detailed look into Kennedy's forthcoming fight against the junk food industry — a fight that he clearly is not winning on the personal front with the president-elect, as the photographic evidence shows.

At the end of the day, Kennedy's physical flip-flopping on fast food is probably less salient than, say, his antagonistic stance on vaccines — but unfortunately for the rest of us, his GOP overlords seem to have no issue with that one.

