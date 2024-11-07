Somebody's got a mind virus, and it's definitely not Vivian.

Spreading Hate

Elon Musk is doubling down on his "anti-wokeness" as it pertains to his estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

After Wilson posted on Threads that she doesn't see herself being able to remain in the United States following Donald Trump's win, notorious shock jock Ian Miles Cheong made a point to misgender her. And her father, for some reason, chose to respond in kind.

"The woke mind virus killed my son," Musk said, re-upping not only his favorite strawman argument, but also cruelly misgendering his daughter in the process.

Ironically enough, this latest debacle perfectly illustrates Wilson's point about the right-wing transphobia that ushered Trump back into office.

"I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me," the 20-year-old wrote in her original post. "I don't see my future being in the United States. Even if [Trump is] only in office for four years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon."

Massive Attack

Those people, of course, include her estranged father — who threw hundreds of millions of dollars to get Trump elected — and the millions of voters who at the very best care so little about trans people that they're willing to disregard the president-elect's laundry list of transphobic statements and policies.

Indeed, just a few weeks before the election, ABC News found that the Trump campaign spent a third of its war chest, or a whopping $21 million, to push attack ads, including anti-trans and anti-LGTBQ rhetoric, against Democratic nominee and outgoing vice president Kamala Harris.

One such ad that began airing just a few days before the election featured the false claim that Olympic gold medal boxer Imane Khelif is not a cisgender woman — misinformation that was, notably, spread by Musk himself on the social network he owns.

Wilson, to her credit, seems to be taking her billionaire father's latest attacks against her in stride.

"So like... can I attend my own funeral or would that be considered gauche?" she jokingly wrote on Threads, referencing the other time Musk claimed the "woke mind virus" allegedly killed her.

