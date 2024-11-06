"Why was she digging into my race?"

Book Knowledge

In a since-deleted post, Elon Musk's mother made a disgusting reference to a reporter's ethnicity.

Seemingly apropos to nothing, the billionaire's mother claimed in a quote tweet that she'd heard rumors about New York Times reporter and Musk biographer Ryan Mac imminently dropping an "Elon hit piece" — and then pointedly spotlighted that the journalist is of Vietnamese heritage.

"Sadly, Ryan is an American Vietnamese reporter," the elder Musk wrote. "My book ["A Woman Makes a Plan"] is a bestseller in Vietnam. I don't think my readers will believe the article if it is hateful and/or dishonest."

Block Party

Though it's unclear when the ex-supermodel deleted her tweet, it was screenshotted multiple times — including by Mac himself.

"I don't like becoming the focus, especially as I'm reporting, but here is Elon Musk's mother who posted this about me before deleting it," he posted on Meta's Twitter clone, Threads.

"It begs a few questions," the "Character Limit" author continued. "Why did she bring up my race and what was sad about it? Why was she digging into my race? And what does my race have anything to do with my profession?"

Race Disgrace

As Mac noted later on Threads, the Musk matriarch blocked him on X — but he's still able to see her posts "doubling down" on her deleted racist tweet due to "her son's changes to blocking and the platform."

"Ha! I mentioned this on X Spaces with Elon and everyone," she wrote, quote-tweeting one of the other screenshots of her initial post. "They laughed so much."

Like her son, Maye Musk is obviously being bigoted here — and with Elon's frenemy Donald Trump headed back to the White House, it's time we call a spade a spade.

