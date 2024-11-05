"Very f*cking dangerous."

Hater's Ball

Despite her prior endorsement of Donald Trump, rapper and reactionary shock jock Azealia Banks now says she's voting for Kamala Harris — if only to avoid giving her mortal enemy Elon Musk any more power.

During a lengthy screed that references Musk's toxic on-off relationship with her one-time collaborator Claire "Grimes" Boucher, Banks tweeted that she "will be Voting For Kamala Harris tomorrow because Elon Musk (a fucking overrated Ketamine addict) belongs [nowhere] near American Politics."

The "212" rapper has a long history of beef with the wealthy Trump campaign surrogate, and has taken potshots about his oft-admitted drug use before.

Back in 2018, Banks live-tweeted what she said was a bizarre stay at Musk's Los Angeles house after Boucher purportedly invited her over to work on music together. According to long-expired Instagram stories, the New York-born rapper was left there alone "for days" while Grimes "coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on twitter on acid" — a seeming reference to Musk's fateful tweet that he was selling Tesla's stock at $4.20, a post which ultimately sicced federal regulators on him.

After Grimes and Musk broke up in 2021, Banks resuscitated her "Apartheid Clyde" moniker for Musk when celebrating Boucher's newfound — and short-lived — freedom. It's perhaps her singular best deep-cut insult for Musk, given that he's a white South African with alleged family ties to gem mining in Zambia.

Money Moves

Beyond her personal distaste, however, Banks made salient points in her lengthy paid-subscriber X posts about Musk and the danger he would pose should Trump win this presidential election.

"I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here," the 33-year-old artist wrote. "You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself."

"One does not become the richest man in the world because of honesty and good character," she continued. "You must be an expert liar, thief and cheater to become that."

Banks went on to argue that Musk has "already been given way too much tax payer money," referring to the many billions of dollars that his companies SpaceX and Tesla have been allocated via government contracts and tax subsidies.

To be fair, these takes only came after Banks said she believes Harris is "stupid and incoherent" and her running mate Tim Walz is "trash" — but as they say, a broken clock is right twice a day, and this one is right on the money.

"Allowing [Musk] to ascend to any position of political authority," she wrote, "is very fucking dangerous."

We couldn't agree more — and hopefully once the election is over, she'll finally release some more music.

