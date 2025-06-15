Everybody seems to want a piece of Bill Nye, the world's premier science guy — including health secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

When speaking with Men's Health, Nye showed his interviewer a very long and one-sided text chain from the antivaxxer in charge of our nation's healthcare.

After being connected with Nye by their mutual friend, the actor and environmentalist Ed Begley, Jr, Kennedy apparently began texting him vaccine-skeptical links and screeds.

"If you read these articles he sent," the celebrity scientist exhorted, "they’re all this speculation about autism and just cause-and-effect, and mercury in vaccines, that maybe there’s a connection."

As someone who has long fought against pseudoscience, Nye decided to take up the mantle and politely engage in some friendly discourse with RFK, Jr — a decision that turned out to be for nigh, pun not intended.

"I wrote him back and said, 'Okay, I’ll read your book. I think you’ve confused causation with correlation. Your friend, Bill,'" the science guy told Men's Health. In response, the allegedly brain-wormed political scion sent him more walls of text.

"So I wrote, ‘Okay, no more texts,'" Nye said. "And he started again! So I cut him off."

With no love lost between the two, the trained engineer went off on his own screed.

"He does not have good judgment," Nye said. "He is not suited for [health secretary]."

"There’s an outbreak of measles in Texas. Did you hear about this? It was a religious sect that has historically low vaccination rates," he continued. "And the argument from the other side is: They have rights not to get vaccinated. No, you don't! And unvaccinated people can, and usually do, spread a disease."

Though this seems to be the first time we've learned of their personal connection, it's not the first time we've heard the beloved science advocate go off about Kennedy.

During a summit hosted by STAT News earlier this year, Nye unloaded on RFK Jr's anti-vax stance.

"He’s a guy who doesn’t believe in vaccines!" he said during the event in March. "I went to elementary school with a guy who had polio. You don’t want polio. Polio, bad! That there’s a guy who doesn’t understand that is really something."

Polio was also mentioned during Nye's Men's Health interview, too.

"The reason you don’t get polio is because of a vaccine that was discovered that keeps you from getting polio!" he extolled. "What is wrong with you, man?"

There's too much wrong with RFK Jr to list here — but at least Bill Nye the science guy has his number, literally and figuratively.

