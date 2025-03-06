Image by CBS / Paramount / Futurism

For the first time in decades, measles cases are on the rise in the United States — and our brainwormed health czar, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is hawking vintage nutritional supplements.

In an interview with Fox News, the alleged dog-eater who now helms the Department of Health and Human Services boasted that doctors have already seen "very, very good results" when giving cod liver oil — yes, seriously — to people who've fallen ill with the mega-contagious disease that had been all but eradicated.

For those lucky enough to never have been given a spoon or capsule full of cod liver oil, its name should betray its origins. Extracted from the livers of Atlantic cod, this nutritional supplement contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and is, supposedly, chock-full of vitamins that promote eye health and reduce inflammation.

While supplements are all fine and good, they're not supposed to be used instead of pharmaceutical medicines or vaccines — but to "skeptics" like Kennedy and his ilk, they're preferable.

Though Kennedy admitted in the interview that vaccination against measles and other illnesses "do prevent infection," the health secretary also bragged that he ordered doses of vitamin A to be shipped to Gaines County, the heart of the West Texas outbreak that has claimed the life of one unvaccinated child, led to 159 new cases since January, and spread to eight other states

Notably, those comments were aired just days after the prominent anti-vaxxer did a seeming about-face in a Fox News op-ed where he urged people to get vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella — MMR, collectively — to stymie the outbreak's spread.

Now, though, it appears he's back on his nonsense.

"We’re going to be honest with the American people for the first time in history about what actually — about all of the tests and all of the studies, about what we know, what we don’t know," Kennedy said in his latest Fox interview, referencing vaccines.

Ironically, the purported former drug dealer also claimed that his asinine approach to established medical science is "going to anger some people who want an ideological approach to public health."

Though experts are already pushing back in the media against RFK Jr.'s dangerous anti-vax rhetoric, people in the West Texas community where this measles outbreak started are, as the Washington Post reports, rushing to purchase that foul-tasting syrup.

"They’ll do cod liver oil because it’s high in vitamin A and D naturally, food-based," explained Nancy Ginter, the owner of a health food store in the Texas town where the outbreak has disproportionately affected the religious Mennonite community. "Some people come in before they break out [with measles] because they’re trying to just get their kids immune system to go up so they don’t get a secondary infection."

This is, seemingly, Donald Trump's America circa 2025 — though thankfully, the vast majority of us have been vaccinated against MMR.

