Windmills, like wokeness, have a very prominent hater in the White House — and a new study suggests that President Donald Trump is spewing malarkey on both fronts.

In a new study out of Poland, researchers specializing in acoustics and neuroscience found no evidence that so-called "wind turbine syndrome" — a baseless conservative boogeyman promoted by Trump and fossil fuel-linked groups, suggesting that sound from wind farms induces mental illness, cancer, or even death — is any more "stressful or bothersome than road traffic noise."

Instead, as the Adam Mickiewicz University researchers found when reviewing related studies for their paper for the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communication, this pseudoscientific "condition" appears to be the result of social contagion spread by misinformation campaigns.

As the multi-disciplinary team of scientists noted, even people who have "tendencies towards rumination or reduced capacity for reflection and ambiguity tolerance" — grouchy folks, basically — don't seem to have any actual cognitive response when exposed to windmill sounds in a lab.

To get to these results, these researchers recruited 45 healthy university students, comprised of 30 women and 15 men, all between 18 and 25 years old — a sample population of "mature individuals" who were, as a recent meta-analysis study has shown, in an age group that tends to be more sensitive to noise than their older counterparts.

Without telling the participants the purpose of the study or what type of sounds they would be exposed to, the researchers played the group either windmill sounds, traffic noise, or silence. The group that had been exposed to windmill sounds were then asked what sound they had heard, and none were able to identify it as anything other than white noise.

This study is far from the first to conclude that "wind turbine syndrome" phenomenon is not rooted in cognitive or acoustic science — and because it was conducted in Poland, the scientists behind it were able to say as much without worrying about losing their academic funding.

In the United States under Trump's second regime, however, this sort of research would almost certainly not be funded at a public institution due to the president's sweeping anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) push that aims to eliminate such "woke" science from this country.

It seems obvious to most even-keeled observers that Trump and Elon Musk's "anti-woke" campaign is meant to drive those who oppose their agenda out of public life — but hey, at least Europe still has real science.

