The “Sober” RFK Jr. Has Allegedly Been Smoking DMT 

Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has made a long series of controversial movies in that role, from attacking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shutting down promising vaccine studies that could have led to a cure for cancer.

At the same time, confusingly, he’s not above pumping himself with testosterone and other questionable substances. And apparently it doesn’t stop there: he also smokes the powerful psychedelic dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and ingests other mind-altering substances despite years of being “sober” — according, at least, to a new book by his one-time paramour Olivia Nuzzi, a former political reporter for New York magazine who left the publication after her affair with Kennedy was made public.

“She writes that despite being ‘sober’ for decades, Kennedy told her that he still uses psychedelics, and even smoked dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a powerful drug on which people are known to have what feel like near-death experiences,” the New York Times writes of the new book, titled “American Canto.”

While many critics are making hay over the details of the affair, the admission that Kennedy uses DMT — an illegal substance — while also working on blocking access to vaccines for children and adults is admittedly pretty galling.

DMT, a compound found in animals and plants, is a Schedule I drug, meaning it can only be used in a research setting with federal approval.

“DMT is illegal,” one X user wrote in response to the NYT article. “You can’t manufacture, possess, or distribute it. So Nuzzi is effectively saying RFK Jr. is in violation of federal law.”

Kennedy, who professes to be a sober opioid addict, is a mixed bag when it comes to mind-altering substances. He’s been curiously quiet on cigarettes, is fond of nicotine chewables, and under his leadership the e-cigarette company Juul has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to sell its wares again.

Many of his official actions seem arbitrary and not guided by science but instead by his personal whims. While DMT has promise to treat mental illnesses like depression, the FDA hasn’t approved it for medical use, which obviously hasn’t stopped him.

And that’s to say nothing of his dangerous and uninformed crusade against vaccines, which have been proven time and again to be effective in keeping people from harm.

Then again, none of this is really news. It’s been clear from the jump that Kennedy is a reckless, ill-qualified candidate for the serious role of HHS secretary; his alleged dalliances with DMT, as such, just underscore the point.

