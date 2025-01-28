Image by Chip Somodevilla via Getty / Futurism Developments

Does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sound like the kind of sane individual you'd want to be in charge of this country's public healthy policy? Not according to his own family.

On Tuesday, Caroline Kennedy warned that her cousin, who's been nominated by President Trump to chair the Department of Health and Human Services, is not only a "predator" who's "addicted to attention and power," but also a total hypocrite that doesn't even follow the health advice he peddles to the public, the Washington Post reports.

These claims were made in a letter that Caroline Kennedy sent to senators ahead of RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearings this week. But they aren't the most bizarre or shocking details that she shared about her cousin. Far from it.

It's well documented that RFK Jr. used to have a pretty nasty drug addiction, and Caroline adds that he not only coaxed family members down the same path through his "strength of personality," but ran a veritable drug den where liked to exhibit animals being sentenced to death by meat grinder.

"His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks," Caroline wrote. "It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."

It's a harrowing detail, but it tracks. RFK Jr. has a strangely well fleshed-out history of doing weird and gross stuff with animals. For example, he purportedly sent a friend a picture of himself about to chomp down on the barbecued carcass of what he suggested was a dog (though he later denied this and claimed it was a goat).

The Kennedy scion also inadvertently spawned a nearly decade-long mystery by dumping a bear cub carcass in Central Park and staging it to look like a bike accident — that is, after his failed attempt to bring the deceased bear back home to eat.

Rest assured, the saga doesn't end there. His daughter Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy claims that RFK Jr., while roadtripping with his family, used a chainsaw to lop off the head of a beached whale, before strapping the cetacean trophy to the roof of their minivan on their drive back. As one does.

That's all utterly bizarre, of course. But hey, is any of this necessarily disqualifying to be the chief health guy? If you don't think so, you might be interested in what Caroline says about his two-facedness on vaccines.

Despite taking issue with the label, RFK Jr. is a prominent anti-vaxxer who repeatedly peddles conspiracy theories about the disease-preventing medical intervention. His opportunistic stoking of anti-vaccine policy in Samoa coincided with an outbreak of measles that killed dozens of children.

Yet privately, according to Caroline, RFKJr. vaccinates his own children. He also profits off of the vaccine industry, she says, citing a New York Times report which disclosed his stake in a manufacturer of an HPV vaccine that helps prevent cervical cancer.

"In other words, he is willing to enrich himself by denying access to a vaccine that can prevent almost all forms of cervical cancer and which has been safely administered to millions of boys and girls," Caroline Kennedy wrote, per WaPo.

RFK Jr's confirmation hearings in the Senate start this Wednesday.

