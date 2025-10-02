RFK Jr. Sneezes Loudly While Trump Is Speaking

Infamously anti-mask, president Donald Trump was meeting with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and top health officials in the Oval Office when he was suddenly interrupted by his own secretary of health and human services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sneezing loudly, directly over his shoulder.

“God bless you, Bobby,” riffed Trump, a self-professed germaphobe. “I hope I didn’t catch COVID just there.”

After getting a giggle out of the Oval Office gathering, Trump dragged the joke out by entreating the Pfizer CEO for meds.

“Don’t you have Paxlovid?” Trump asked, referencing Pfizer’s COVID treatment. “He’s got Paxlovid. Give me a Paxlovid immediately!”

If Kennedy were really passing COVID around meetings with Trump, it wouldn’t be the 79-year old president’s first run-in with the virus.

During his first term, he was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center when he caught the bug at the height of the pandemic — after months of denigrating masks and offering confusing and contradictory guidance on the outbreak. He stayed three nights for treatment, and later reportedly admitted that he was scared he was going to die during the ordeal.

Now, his latest mocking remarks toward COVID come as questions about the health of the oldest president in history continue to swirl. This summer, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which vein walls suffer increased pressure and strain due to blood pooling.

Whether it’s the poorly color-matched coverup on his chronically bruised hands, puffy ankles, droopy face or questions around possible cognitive decline, we know COVID isn’t something immunocompromised elders should treat lightly.

Most egregious, though, has been Trump’s ongoing disparagement of vaccines, and support for anti-vaxx figures like Kennedy — a dismal public health failure that costs countless American lives every year as public skepticism toward the lifesaving inoculations soars.

