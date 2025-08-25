Image by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty / Futurism Treatments

Over the past few months, a small media circus has ignited after the White House announced that 79-year-old president Donald Trump, who had been photographed with swollen ankles, had been diagnosed with a disorder called chronic venous insufficiency that causes blood to pool in the extremities.

Now, amid the increasing scrutiny about those "cankles," it appears the president or his aides are obfuscating another visible ailment — this time on his hand.

As flagged by the Daily Beast, Trump was spotted on Friday with what appears to be a thick patina of light-colored foundation slathered haphazardly onto his right hand. As you can see from the photo below from Getty photographer Chip Somodevilla, the makeup was a totally different color than the president's own ruddy skin tone, and because whoever put it on him didn't blend it at all, it stood out like the first splash of a Jackson Pollock painting.

For months now, Trump has been seen on-and-off wearing a drag queen-level layer of makeup on his right hand to cover what has sometimes appeared to be a large and gnarly bruise. (White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted back in February, when the discoloration first made headlines, that the president's bruising comes from his love of hand-shaking.)

After he was caught sporting that thick layer of coverup this past Friday, Leavitt suggested again that Trump was suffering a minor hand-shaking injury.

"President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history," the press secretary said in a statement. "His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day."

Around the same time he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July, Leavitt again blamed the bruise on the president's penchant for shaking hands, but that time, she added a bit of a twist.

"This [bruising] is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," the press secretary said during a July 17 briefing, citing the White House physician. "This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy. And the President remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here."

To be fair, taking aspirin regularly is indeed known to cause people to bruise and get cut more easily, which suggests, at very least, that the press secretary and the White House physician aren't fibbing on that front.

But in a July interview with the Daily Mail about the source of the bruises, Neal Patel, a doctor at Providence St Joseph Hospital in Burbank, California threw cold water on the "handshaking" claim.

"I see a lot of patients who are businessmen," Patel said, "and I've never really seen them getting bruising from too much handshaking."

It's more likely that Trump's bruising is the result of an intravenous (IV) blood draw, according to Patel, which are often placed on the hands. The doctor also noted that the bruise "always seems to be on the same hand," which would lend credence to his theory — though Trump was spotted with a new bruise on his left hand just a day after photographers captured images of his makeup-slathered right hand.

These visible health problems and eyebrow-raising explanations aren't the first time that the topic of Trump's health has been handled strangely in an official capacity.

After the 2018 release of a palace intrigue tell-all book by journalist Michael Wolff called "Fire and Fury" that alleged, among other things, that Trump was experiencing cognitive decline, the president insisted he was instead a "very stable genius." He then marched White House physician Ronny Jackson out in front of the cameras to back him up by saying he'd performed "exceedingly well" on a cognitive exam, and that he was strong as an ox to boot.

In 2023, CBS revealed that Jackson, a decorated Navy man, had been demoted from his position as rear admiral (lower half) to captain the previous year after a Pentagon watchdog investigation found that he got drunk on work trips and "belittled, bullied, and humiliated" his subordinates during his time under Trump. By comparison, Jackson's tenure makes the current White House physician, Sean Barbabella, look positively normal.

That said, the White House's repeat recycling of the same goofy "handshaking" excuse over and over inspires little confidence. At the end of the day, there's nothing wrong with getting blood drawn — but if anything more serious is amiss with the president's health, Americans deserve to know.

