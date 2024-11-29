Image by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty / Futurism Rx/Medicines

The man Donald Trump has chosen to lead the United States' health system claimed that doing heroin helped him become a better student — the same month he said that people on Adderall should be sent to "wellness farms."

"I was at the bottom of my class, I started doing heroin, and I went to the top of my class," Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told podcaster Shawn Ryan in a newly-resurfaced clip from July. "Suddenly I could sit still, and I could read and I could concentrate. I could listen to what people were saying."

The political scion went on to acknowledge that he would "probably today be diagnosed with ADHD" and that using heroin and other drugs like cocaine were a form of self-medication.

When it comes to actual prescription medications, however, the 70-year-old anti-vaxxer sings a different tune.

The same month that the Ryan interview was posted, Kennedy told another podcaster that he would like to see what he calls "wellness farms" where people on medications including Adderall can go and get clean — while remaining pointedly vague on whether these stays would be voluntary.

"I’m going to create these wellness farms where they can go to get off of illegal drugs, off of opiates, but also illegal drugs, other psychiatric drugs, if they want to," he told the "Latino Capitalist" podcast, "to get off of SSRIs, to get off of benzos, to get off of Adderall, and to spend time as much time as they need — three or four years if they need it — to learn to get reparented, to reconnect with communities."

And a few months prior, he made similar comments, sans the ominous mention of labor camps, in yet another podcast interview.

"Our kids are all on Adderall. They’re all on [anti-depressant] SSRIs. Why?" Kennedy told Todd Ault. "Doctors didn’t just start prescribing these for no reason. We have damaged this entire generation. We have poisoned them."

Taken together, these three remarks make it seem that in the mind of the man tapped to be our next Health and Human Services secretary, a powerful opioid is less severe a drug than Adderall — and to our minds, there's nothing healthy about that.

