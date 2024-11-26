"I never intended you any harm."

Him Too

Accusations of sexual assault against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Donald Trump's Health Department pick, are threatening to impede the president-elect's regressive agenda — not to mention RFK Jr.'s enthusiasm for raw milk.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Eliza Cooney recalled the instances, half her lifetime ago, when Kennedy groped and harassed her while she was working for him and his family.

Now 49, Cooney began working for the political scion as an intern at his law clinic and live-in babysitter when she was 23 years old. During that time, Kennedy allegedly groped her backside and breasts, touched her leg underneath a table, and came into her room shirtless to ask her for a back rub.

"It seemed like he thought I was somebody else or wasn’t paying attention," Cooney wrote in a diary entry, viewed by the WSJ, of the leg-touching. "Like he would come to every once in a while and snap out of it or I would move away."

Though she kept working and living with Kennedy's family for four months after the alleged incidences — and continued at his law clinic for several years after that — Cooney told the newspaper that she was less confident after the encounters and experienced a constant sense of unease.

Choir Boy

In the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, the woman realized how inappropriate the politician's actions had been. As his profile as a 2024 presidential candidate rose, she eventually went public in an exposé published by Vanity Fair this past summer — and after all those years, Kennedy reached out to his old babysitter in calls and text messages confirmed by the WSJ.

"I read your description of an episode in which I touched you in an unwanted manner," he wrote in the text, which was also confirmed by the Washington Post earlier this year. "I have no memory of this incident but I apologize sincerely for anything I ever did that made you feel uncomfortable or anything I did or said that offended or hurt your feelings."

"I never intended you any harm," the politician continued in his missive to Cooney. "If I hurt you, it was inadvertent."

In an interview with the Breaking Points podcast after the VF article came out, however, he called her accusations "garbage."

"I am not a church boy," the former heroin addict and current anti-vaxxer told journalists Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball. "I had a very, very rambunctious youth."

As with Trump himself, it's unclear how much damage these accusations will do to RFK Jr. when he goes through his Senate confirmation hearings.

Nevertheless, they cast a major shadow over the president-elect's incoming cabinet — in which a third of all his picks have some sort of sex scandal surrounding them.

