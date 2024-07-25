Image by Kevin Dietsch via Getty / Futurism Mental Health

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent challenger for president and anti-vaccine activist, has a cockamamie solution for drug addicts and people who use medication for depression or ADHD: strip people of their tech gadgets and send them to government-funded "wellness farms" to grow organic food.

Doesn't that sound suspiciously like... a labor camp?!

Kennedy extolled this unworkable idea during a video-taped podcast last week billed as a "Latino Town Hall," first flagged by Mother Jones.

"I’m going to create these wellness farms where they can go to get off of illegal drugs, off of opiates, but also illegal drugs, other psychiatric drugs, if they want to, to get off of SSRIs, to get off of benzos, to get off of Adderall, and to spend time as much time as they need — three or four years if they need it — to learn to get reparented, to reconnect with communities," he said during the broadcast.

Why an organic farm as a solution?

Kennedy claimed in the podcast that "[A] lot of the behavioral issues are food related. A lot of the illnesses are food related."

And a tax on cannabis sales would fund these farms, he proposed.

"I’m going to dedicate that revenue to creating wellness farms — drug rehabilitation farms, in rural areas all over this country," he said during the podcast. "I’m going to make it so people can go, if you’re convicted of a drug offense, or if you have a drug problem, you can go to one of these places for free."

Something tells us that this plan won't work or help people with addiction and mental health issues, but it's par the course for Kennedy, a longtime peddler of disproven health beliefs, vaccines being dangerous and containing microchip trackers (they are not) — and that people on anti-depressants are at risk of engaging in mass shootings (completely false).

The notion about sending troubled people to an organic farm harkens back to his past as an environmental lawyer, while the idea of taking away screens seems to align with a view he had expressed in 2020 that 5G smartphones can cause health issues, which again is connected to a raft of debunked conspiracy theories.

Setting aside his batshit views, antidepressants — along with therapy — are clinically proven to help some depressed folks, while there's ample research that medication like adderall can alleviate ADHD symptoms.

Kennedy, like many crunchy granola tinfoil hat wearers, is concerned about purity and contamination, hence his wacky ideas on medicine and behavioral issues.

Sure, there's no denying there are environmental triggers that can cause health problems. But let's not listen to a guy with a track record for outlandish claims that's led to actual people getting hurt or dying.

