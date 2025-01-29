Image by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty / Futurism Developments

The Trump Administration's pick to run America's incredibly consequential Health and Human Services Department, Robert F. Jennedy Jr., declared during his contentious first confirmation hearing today that he was "raised at a time when there was no chronic disease epidemic."

It's a claim as sweeping as it is idiotic. Kennedy is 71 years old, born in the year 1954, when the world was awash — as it's always been — in chronic diseases ranging from diabetes to arthritis to asthma, and far beyond (his uncle, former US president John F. Kennedy, suffered from a range of chronic conditions including Addison's disease.)

The powerful Kennedy scion repeated versions of this claim throughout his failed presidential campaign; indeed, it's central to the "Make America Healthy Again" movement that Kennedy, a notorious conspiracy theorist whose various crusades against vaccines and modern healthcare systems has made him tens of millions of dollars, has become the leading figure of.

"Today, Americans' overall health is in a grievous condition," Kennedy added during today's hearing, adding later that "it's the human tragedy that moves us to care."

To be clear, chronic disease is a major problem, and one that tons of American adults and children are suffering from. This a reality that actual medical and policy experts in the US are keenly aware of — and one that's wildly complex. Processed foods, a key target of Kennedy's ire, are indeed bad for human health, and millions of Americans live in nutrition-poor food deserts; our deeply broken, impossible-to-navigate healthcare system regularly bankrupts people; toxic forever chemicals are in human lungs and newborn babies; industrialized farming is associated with elevated cancer risk for farm workers and consumers, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In sum: pretty bad, especially considering that the US is the richest nation in the history of the world.

"The United States is the only industrialized country where we've been having rising mortality among working-age adults, and it really starts at age 15," James Perrin, a professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and former director of pediatrics at Mass General Hospital for Children, told The New York Times late last year. "That's really scary, and it partly reflects that fact that we're producing lots of relatively unhealthy young Americans."

That said, however, Kennedy frequently overstates and exaggerates figures around chronic disease in young people in particular. And again, for a 71-year-old man to declare that day-to-day American health was overall better when he was a kid is absurd.

Before Medicare and Medicaid were signed into law in 1965, Americans, especially those in low-income families and areas, had extremely limited access to health care at all; as such, information about whatever chronic diseases they might have had just wouldn't have even been available. The first half of the 20th century also saw a heavy focus on containing and eradicating infectious diseases, like polio and measles, as opposed to chronic illness. And though public awareness about chronic disease gained ground in the latter half of the century — largely due to breakthroughs in the fight against infectious illness — we also developed significant advancements in diagnostic technology, tools, and guidelines, which have in turn allowed scientists to better track and diagnose chronic conditions (which impacts the kind of data we've been able to collect about them.)

And by the way, if we're discussing the health landscape of the 50s, 60s, and 70s, we're talking about a moment in history before reckonings with various notorious toxins like lead and asbestos — the former wasn't banned until 1978, and the latter in 1989 — and when we were still subjecting American servicemembers to the horrors of chemical agents like Agent Orange and napalm.

From smartphones to the staggering ubiquity of microplastics to a wealth inequality that limits access to quality healthcare and nutritious food, there's plenty that ails us in the modern world. But it's easy for Kennedy to say there wasn't an "epidemic" in chronic conditions during his youth, when both information and awareness were limited — not to mention when his family's immense wealth could buy any health care they needed. Coming from an unqualified, pseudoscience-hawking, brain-wormed conspiracy theorist who consistently spouts corrosive nonsense about the very advancements that allowed the medical industry to focus on chronic conditions, it's especially rich.

"Anyone could stand up and say, 'We have a lot of chronic diseases. We need to look at it,'" the endocrinologist Jeffrey Flier, a former dean of Harvard Medical School who researches chronic illnesses like obesity and diabetes, told NPR this week. "The idea that he represents some new insight into the importance of that area and how we should be thinking about it is ludicrous."

