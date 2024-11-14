Image by Chip Somodevilla via Getty

A political scion who bragged about having a brain worm — yes, we are horribly serious about that — is slated to become the United States' next secretary of Health and Human Services.

As Politico reports, president-elect Donald Trump is expected to select former opponent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, an apparent back-scratching situation after the onetime candidate dropped out, bent the knee, and endorsed the real estate mogul earlier this year.

Indeed, Trump said during an October campaign rally that he promised the anti-vaxxer Masshole he could "go wild" as head of the department overseeing food and medicines — an alarming proposal the former president seems likely to follow through on now that he's putting together his second cabinet.

Beyond being a dedicated "vaccine skeptic," exposés about Kennedy's many bizarre misadventures that emerged during his failed fringe candidacy have shown time and again that this may be the very last man who should be overseeing the nation's sprawling healthcare apparatus.

Earlier this year, the New York Times revealed via documents from the HHS hopeful's divorce proceedings that he not only ate enough fish to give himself mercury poisoning, but also claimed a neurologist told him a dark spot on his brain scans likely came from a "worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died."

During the 2012 deposition, Kennedy — who speaks with a bit of an impediment due to his neurological issues — admitted that he "clearly" has "cognitive problems." Nevertheless, his campaign insisted at the time that he was in good health despite his attested brain fog, mercury poisoning, and brain worms.

Incredibly, Kennedy's eccentricities don't end there.

As Futurism recounted earlier this election season, the political failson is at the center of a number of bizarre stories involving animals, including his own braggadocious story about dumping the carcass of a spoiling baby bear cub in Manhattan's Central Park and a similarly queasy incident involving a dead whale.

Those two anecdotes don't even begin to cover Kennedy's credibility issues, which also include at least one sexual assault allegation from a former babysitter for his family and a more recent consensual affair with a much younger journalist — but given that there are similar allegations about the president-elect as well, those may unfortunately end up being less salient than the decomposing bear and the brain worms.

Somehow, RFK Jr isn't the least unhealthy person being considered for the notoriously germophobic president-elect's cabinet. That distinction goes to Fox News host and reported Department of Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, who claims he hasn't washed his hands in over a decade.

