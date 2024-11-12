People will believe anything these days — including, it seems, obvious AI slop.

As a viral post on X-formerly-Twitter highlights, one such example poorly, which attempts to show Donald Trump's son Barron singing a treacly AI-generated song, has picked up an astonishing number of fawning comments — though in a further sign of the times, it's unclear what percentage of those commentators are bots themselves.

"Forever great America," the uncanny AI voice, which sounds nothing like the youngest Trump son, sings over swelling Hillsong Church-style drumlines. "God bless all the people."

In the comments viewed on the screen-recorded video, users with multiple numbers in their handles — a trademark of bot accounts — sounded off like parodies of sycophants.

"I love songs so much," one such user replied, ending their missive with three red heart emojis.

"I love your song," wrote another. "Thank you so much for your Dad the PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP will be going to protect the country GOD BLESS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP and Family."

As several folks in the comments on X pointed out, these responses seem very much like they're AI-generated themselves.

"Bots applauding a bot," Johns Hopkins English professor Drew Daniel wrote, "the circle of virtual life completes itself, no humans necessary."

While the now-viral video does indeed look like it was posted on YouTube, we weren't able to independently verify where it came from. We did, however, find others in a similar vein — and they too appeared to harbor an unsettling mix of comments by bots and delusional humans.

One such video, published by the "MAGA Songs" YouTube channel about a month ago, employs the same shoddy lip-syncing effect that has been used to turn static images into "singing" moving pictures for years now. Titled "My Father's Work is Never Done," the almost certainly AI-generated lyrics to this bizarre song essentially cast the serially-adultering president-elect in the role of an American Jesus.

"From the towers to the White House lawn, he’s been the light when hope was gone," the fake Barron sings. "With every word, with every stand, he fights to save this promised land."

"Never seen a family work so hard to Make America Great Again.!" one reply reads. "You deserved to win, congratulations!"

"Barron… where are all the Beautiful songs that first hit YouTube, now where’s to be found??" another likely bot queries. "I just love your singing, is there a CD out to purchase?"

Some human viewers are definitely being taken in, though; a video that went viral a few months ago showed two baffled elderly people insisting that a similar video of Barron singing as a younger cameraperson tries to explain that it's not.

The entire experience of listening to these megachurch jam knockoffs offers an uncanny look into the world of conservative AI slop — and it portends a grim future.

