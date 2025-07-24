While announcing his new so-called "AI Action Plan," which is primarily designed to eliminate regulatory hurdles for the industry, president Donald Trump made some baffling remarks.

While standing next to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose chipmaker leads the S&P 500 Top 10 Index with a multi-trillion-dollar market cap, Trump admitted he had no idea what Nvidia was, as Tom's Hardware noticed.

Due to the president's garbled communication style, it's unclear at what point he was unaware of what is currently the world's most valuable company. However, he did seem to suggest that he had previously wanted to break up the AI industry, for reasons that remained unexplained.

"I said, look, we'll break this guy up — this is before I learned the facts of life — I said we'll break 'em up," he said, while alluding to Huang. "I said, 'Who the hell is he? What's his name?' 'His name is Jensen Huang, Nvidia, ' I said, 'What the hell is Nvidia?' I've never heard of it before."

The baffling remarks underline just how uninformed the president often is on key issues, leaving it up to his aides to explain them to him.

Trump has also seemed baffled by his own family's cryptocurrency venture, proclaiming during a September livestream that "crypto is one of those things we have to do."

During his speech this week, Trump wasn't subtle about his attempt to cozy up to Huang, despite previously not knowing who he or Nivida were.

"What a job you’ve done," he said while repeatedly.

Naturally, Huang returned the favor.

"America’s unique advantage that no other country can possibly have is President Trump," he enthused.

While the president said he once mulled breaking up Nvidia— before he knew what it was, if we're decoding his remarks properly — he revealed that his aides told him it would be "very hard."

"I figured we could go in and we could sort of break them up a little bit, get them a little competition, and I found out it’s not easy in that business," Trump said.

It's no wonder the president is trying to keep Huang in his good graces. The company's stock price has rocketed over the last couple of years, catapulting it to the forefront of the AI race and the global business community.

Huang also represents an alternative to xAI CEO Elon Musk, who's had an enormous falling out with Trump over the past two months — but who's currently trying to raise $12 billion to lease an astronomical supply of Nvidia chips to bolster its AI efforts, in a timely demonstration of the strangely entangled world of AI.

Google's parent company Alphabet is also forecasting that it's spending $85 billion in capital expenditures this year, a huge chunk of which is expected to go to Nvidia-powered data centers.

They're all probably hoping that Trump doesn't change his mind again.

