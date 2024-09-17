"Well, it's crypto, it's AI, it's some of the other things."

Stablecoin Genius

With just six weeks until Election Day, Donald Trump has launched a brand new family cryptocurrency venture — and it's unclear if he even knows how crypto even works.

As the New York Times reports, Trump waxed vague and prolific during his lengthy livestream on X-formerly-Twitter announcing the new stablecoin project, known as World Liberty Financial, which the presidential hopeful is launching alongside his three sons.

"Crypto is one of those things we have to do," Trump prevaricated during the chat. "Whether we like it or not, I have to do it."

That's a far cry from his former stance that crypto is a "scam" — but what's perhaps funniest about the entire endeavor is that despite his complete flip-flop on the subject, it doesn't appear that the real estate mogul has any real understanding of what he's selling.

Indeed, as pundit Aaron Rupar noted on the Elon Musk-owned social network, Trump seems to have "absolutely no clue what crypto is." Instead of offering the kinds of fuzzy platitudes that make up the rest of his incongruent political platform, the Republican presidential nominee just seemed to be saying random high-tech sounding words in hopes that something would land.

"Well, it's crypto, it's AI, it's some of the other things," Trump said. "You know, AI, speaking of an interesting future, it needs tremendous electricity capability, beyond anything I've ever heard."

Past Participle

Strangely enough, the third-time presidential hopeful seemed to have a better grasp of what crypto is and how it works back when he was against it.

When he was in office the first time around, Trump derided the digital tokens as "not money" and said their "value is highly volatile and based on thin air."

"Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior," he continued in the same tweet, "including drug trade and other illegal activity."

Now that his tune has changed so tremendously Trump is not only the owner of millions of dollars worth of these "unregulated" assets but also seems to be getting millions in campaign donations via crypto as well.

Between being twice impeached and becoming the first former president in US history to be found guilty of a felony over his "hush money" payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, it seems mighty risky for Trump to be embarking on yet another dubious financial scheme this close to the election.

Then again, this is the guy who said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue without losing voters — and unfortunately, at this point he just might be right.

