Quite the flip flopper.

Invested Interest

In his latest financial disclosure, former Bitcoin hater Donald Trump was shown to have a lot of bizarre assets — including millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency assets.

It's been just over three years since the GOP presidential candidate took to Fox Business to declare that Bitcoin is a "scam" that is "competing against the dollar" after El Salvador's crypto-crazy president moved to accept it as legal tender.

Trump has since massively changed his tune on crypto to pander to voters presumably. The former president and "Apprentice" host has not only accepted millions in crypto donations for his latest presidential campaign, but has also, per the aforementioned disclosures, gotten into it himself.

As Decrypt notes based on the findings from the disclosure, the ex-prez owns somewhere between $1 and $5 million in Ethereum reportedly stored in a hardware wallet.

Given crypto's inherent volatility, Trump's exact holdings can vary quite a bit in value. But given his considerable investment, the former president has made a full 180 since strongly opposing the tech, highlighting the weakness of his convictions.

Wallet Wonder

While the latest financial disclosure represents Trump's crypto holdings at the time of filing, the blockchain analysis firm Arkham Intelligence notes on its database that the real estate mogul's entire wallet value is around $3.6 million. Along with his more than $1 million in Ethereum, Trump's wallet includes nearly an additional $1 million in what's known as "Wrapped Ethereum," which is pegged to the value of Ethereum like a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar.

Beyond the Ethereum of it all, Trump also owns a bunch of random smaller coins. The most valuable of these is his roughly $360,000 stash of the little-known meme coin Trog whose logo features a frog wearing a MAGA hat.

To top it all off, the seemingly perennial presidential hopeful made more than $7 million in licensing fees from a company that sold non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with his likeness on them, all in the form of digital trading cards. As Gizmodo reported in 2022 — when NFTs were still a thing — the company in question, known as NFT INT, had initially poorly plagiarized some of the branding in the initial drop, though that hasn't stopped the firm from going on to do two more and planning a fourth for later this year.

While it's not exactly shocking that Trump flip-flopped his crypto position, it's especially telling to learn that he's all-in on the same volatile currencies that he once railed against — especially given that the VP pick on the other side of the aisle doesn't even own any normal stocks.

