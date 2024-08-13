Image by Michael Ciaglo via Getty Mental Health

What on Earth is going on with Donald Trump?

During his chat with tech billionaire Elon Musk on Monday night, Trump appeared to slur his speech and speak with an audible lisp.

The strange speech pattern had people wondering if he was suffering from any health issues or whether he had dentures that had come loose. The word dentures even started trending on Twitter during the chaotic conversation.

Video of Trump hunched over and slurring his words while doing his Twitter Space. pic.twitter.com/V0hDakkJFA — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 13, 2024

Huffington Post White House correspondent SV Dáte received a spicy response from someone in Trump's camp when he inquired about his unusual speech.

"I asked the Trump campaign why the coup-attempting criminal former president is slurring his words and lisping," Dáte tweeted.

He posted a screenshot of an emailed reply that read, "Must be your shitty hearing. Get your ears checked."

AI expert Gary Marcus also broached the subject, arguing that there must be something wrong with Trump's cognitive ability.

"So we ARE just going to pretend that Trump is *not* in cognitive decline?" he wondered incredulously on X. "How’s that going to work out?"

Others resorted to making below-the-belt comments.

"This is Daffy Duck level lisping… somebody please do a wellness check on this man," one X user quipped.

Though people had some laughs at Trump's expense, this is not the first time people have noticed that Trump's speech has gotten worse as of late.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in her recently published memoir that health professionals warned her that Trump's "mental and psychological health was in decline."

"I’m not a doctor,” Pelosi wrote in her book, "but I did find his behaviors difficult to understand."

As STAT recently reported, a group of speech experts said Trump was using certain verbal tics that suggested he's experienced a decrease in his cognitive function, such as rambling, and increased usage of simpler words over time, among other signs.

Of course, it could simply be a matter of old age. Trump is two years shy of being 80 years old, and that has many questioning if he has the mental fortitude to run or even assume the role of POTUS once again.

