Denial of Reality

Elon Musk's "interview" with Donald Trump on X went about as well as expected.

The chat was delayed by more than 40 minutes due to technical difficulties, a characteristic stumble of a company that seemingly fired most of the engineers competent enough to run a high-traffic one-on-one.

Of course, Musk immediately started grabbing at straws, coming up with a ludicrous excuse for the blunder: a "massive" distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack. He characteristically stopped far short of providing any evidence of such a cyber attack, leading to plenty of incredulity on the platform.

"This is what happens when you dismantle the infrastructure and then try to host a high profile, highly advertised event," one user tweeted.

The Dog Ate My Interview

Other users grabbed the opportunity to mock the mercurial CEO.

"Telling everyone at work I just suffered a DDoS attack whenever I can’t figure out how to get into a Zoom meeting," one X user wrote.

"Haven't done the dishes tonight due to a massive DDoS attack," another user tweeted.

"Is the DDoS attack in the room with us right now?" a separate account wrote.

It's far from the first time a high-profile interview was botched by Musk's crumbling social media network.

Last year, presidential nominee and Florida governor DeSantis attempted to launch his election bid with Musk's help on Twitter Spaces. The event was similarly marred by technical difficulties, resulting in a 25-minute delay.

Ironically, Trump took a swipe at Musk and the platform at the time, calling it a "DISASTER!" in a post on Truth Social.

"His whole campaign will be a disaster," he added.

Vice president Kamala Harris also took aim at Musk and Trump's disastrous interview.

"Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself," a statement posted on X reads, "self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a live stream in the year 2024."

