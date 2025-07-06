Two Bitcoin wallets that remained untouched for more than a decade just sprang back to life — and whoever owns them is now filthy rich in crypto.

As MarketWatch reports, each Bitcoin was worth just 78 cents back when the unknown buyer purchased 20,000 tokens in 2011 for just under $16,000.

Due to the digital currency's inexorable rise over the subsequent years, the extremely patient owner of the two "Sleeping Beauty" wallets where the Bitcoin was stored now holds more than $2 billion worth — a roughly 13 million percent increase in value that's enough to make even the most bearish-on-crypto financier's eyes water.

Although the mysterious now-billionaire shifted the crypto from one wallet to another after more than fourteen years of silence, it's unclear what they intend to do with it.

But it's possible that longtime holders are getting tempted by cold hard fiat currency. Earlier this year, the blockchain analysis firm Onchain School found that some 62,000 Bitcoins that had been mined at least seven years prior were moved between wallets in the first three months of 2025.

"The uptick may signal a shift in sentiment among long-term holders," the analysts explained on the CryptoQuant platform, "potentially driven by macroeconomic shifts, price expectations, or institutional liquidity needs."

But if all that Sleeping Beauty crypto does continue to go unspent, it'd be the ultimate testament to the "Hold On for Dear Life" or HODLer philosophy, an old-school crypto refrain in which buyers let their caches mature and avoid succumbing to the pressures of short-term booms and busts.

Back in crypto's fledgling years, the HODL strategy was popular among early miners who correctly predicted that their wallets would one day be worth a fortune. While that kind of conviction has been seen in plenty of other investment vehicles throughout history, it's still pretty impressive to see with such a hefty Bitcoin stash — and as one crypto CEO noted, it would have taken a lot of willpower to achieve.

"What is remarkable is the amount of self-control that it would have taken through all these market cycles to sit on it for that long," enthused Caroline Bowler, the CEO of the Australia-based trading platform BTC Markets, in an interview with MarketWatch.

As Bowler pointed out, the owner of those newly-active wallets could "absolutely... move the market" if they decided to sell. Assuming the holder is a rational actor, though, it's unlikely they'd unload it all at once.

"It seems very unlikely that someone would dump 10,000 onto the market in one trade," she said, "or in equivalents cross the week."

