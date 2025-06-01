The 12-year campaign to free Ross Ulbricht — the criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road, the original crypto-enabled dark web mail-order-drug emporium — finally ended in January, when newly-minted second term president Donald Trump officially pardoned the bitcoin criminal.

Now, Ulbricht is picking up where he left off, getting his first taste of a world he left behind in 2013 when a federal judge sentenced him to two counts of life in prison, plus 40 years without parole.

In sum, Ulbricht's feeling some culture shock. Taking the stage at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas this week, the drug kingpin was agog at the piles of kitschy tech products that had passed him by.

"When I walked out of prison a few months ago, I’d never seen a drone, used AI, or tried VR. I hadn’t even chatted with AI," Ulbricht marveled. "Now it's all hitting me at once — the freedom, the technology, the fact that I have a future again."

He also basked in the glow of the crypto community's love — a parasocial following that lavished his clemency petition with over 600,000 signatures and an astonishing number of right-libertarian micro-celebrity endorsements.

"You didn't abandon me. You didn't forget me. You wrote me letters. You raised money for my defense. When I was silenced, you spoke up against the slander and the smears," the former dope baron lauded.

Keep in mind, this wasn't a political activist jailed for protesting an unjust war, or a whistleblower whose life was destroyed after revealing a massive corporate fraud scheme.

This is a guy who made millions selling drugs to teenagers and communities ravaged by the opioid crisis, resulting in at least six overdose deaths that we know of. (Not to mention the hitmen he tried to hire to take out his enemies, though he was unsuccessful.)

At its peak in 2013, Ulbricht's Silk Road saw an estimated daily connected user base of 5.5 million. In just two years, it processed some $1.2 billion in illicit sales, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Through transaction fees, the service generated over $80 million worth of Bitcoin. Authorities in 2014 called it the "most sophisticated and extensive criminal marketplace on the internet."

Of course, Ulbricht's saving grace isn't some ethical dilemma Trump has over incarceration or judicial mishandling, but the fact that he built Silk Road off the then-nascent blockchain. That single fact has cemented his status as a crypto superstar.

For context, out of the 1.2 million citizens incarcerated in the US, over 360,000 of them face charges of nonviolent drug possession.

In 2023, there were roughly 870,000 arrests for drug-related charges, the vast majority, or 87.8 percent of which were for drug possession — in other words, for carrying an impossibly tiny fraction of the volume that passed through Ulbricht's drug empire every minute.

With his new lease on life, Ulbricht plans on paying it forward — not as an advocate for carceral reform or prison abolition, but to the crypto community of get-rich-quick schemers and granny scammers.

"With so much speed and chaos, it’s more important than ever to stay true to our principles," he told the crowd of cryptobros. "If we agree that we deserve freedom and that [crypto] decentralization secures it, we can stand together. Have each other’s backs, as you had mine. Freedom, decentralization, unity — stay true to these, and the future is ours."

