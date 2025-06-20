Haliey "Hawk Tuah Girl" Welch recently graced the stage at an influencer convention — and it apparently went about as well as her scammy crypto project.

As Mashable reports, the live recording event for Welch's "Talk Tuah" podcast at this year's VidCon convention in Anaheim, California, was likely intended to be part of her post-$HAWK coin redemption tour as she attempts to distance herself from the alleged pump-and-dump scheme she claims to have had no prior knowledge about.

Were that the case, things certainly didn't go according to plan as the 22-year-old viral sensation and her guest, content creator and comedian Whitney Cummings, played host to curses and chaos as audience members walked out and shouted over what they were trying to say.

It seems per Mashable's review of the event that much of the mess seemed to be spurred on by Cummings, the creator of the show "2 Broke Girls."

The crowd at the event was reportedly rowdy from the jump, opening with a "Hawk Tuah!" chant that persisted once the panel discussion got underway. A frustrated Cummings reportedly told the crowd to "shut the f*ck up" multiple times, prompting a series of audience walkouts that continued as the conversation shifted from content creation to oral sex (which, for those who don't recall, is what the whole "Hawk Tuah" meme is about.)

During the Q&A portion of the panel discussion, Welch remained relatively mum when an audience member asked her about her $HAWK coin, which is somewhat expected given that she has admitted that she's cooperating with the plaintiffs' attorneys in the lawsuit against her crypto project partners.

"Does this look like the face of a girl who could talk to you about crypto?" Welch asked the curious audience member. Later, she claimed that had she been a man, the $HAWK fiasco would have played out very differently and she "probably would have been promoted." (It's tough to say for sure, but certain dudes have certainly gotten more leeway than Welch.)

By the end of the panel, Mashable notes, only about half the original crowd was still seated — a sad fate for the young content creator who joked earlier in the event that she had been at the "right place at the wrong time" when she was recorded doing her "hawk tuah" bit just over a year ago.

