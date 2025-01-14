It's now been six weeks since Haliey "Hawk Tuah" Welch launched her disastrous and allegedly fraudulent meme coin — and in the ensuing firestorm, it's been exactly that long since she last posted a podcast episode.

The expectorating internet sensation's most recent podcast episode — ironically titled "HOW TO AVOID GETTING CANCELLED" — was posted to Spotify and YouTube on December 3. Since then, she's gone dark.

The very next day after that episode was published, the 22-year-old viral vixen launched her "HAWK" meme coin, which crashed spectacularly and immediately in what many believe was some sort of scam. In a single day, the coin's total worth dropped from $490 million to just $24.6 million, leading to accusations of a pump-and-dump scheme.

Though Welch initially insisted on X-formerly-Twitter that the team behind the HAWK coin hadn't sold any of their tokens, she appeared to change her tune after jilted investors filed suit against her and the coin's shady promoters.

"I take this situation extremely seriously," she posted on December 20, weeks after the debacle. "I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter."

Beyond that cooperation post — and the bizarre instance in which she responded to criticism on an X spaces audio chat by announcing that she was going to bed — Welch has been entirely absent from the web. Though we don't know exactly what accounts for her MIA status, it could well be under the advice of attorneys urging the young woman to avoid incriminating herself or fraternizing with people involved in the case.

Still, it's a shame that Welch's "Talk Tuah" podcast — which only has 13 episodes, and launched three months to the day before the last one — has disappeared from the digital airwaves, because it was actually kind of hilarious.

Depending on what happens with the lawsuit, this may not be the last we've heard from Hawk Tuah girl — but her podcast may, unfortunately, be dead on arrival.

