Crypto prices keep tumbling lower and lower — and President Donald Trump's once-ascendant meme coin is taking a hammering along with the rest.

The value of Trump's crypto foray, which trades under the ticker $TRUMP, plummeted from around $15 per share down to an all-time low of roughly $12.23 on Monday evening before rebounding ever so slightly up to about $13.25, where it's hovered since.

Launched in January just ahead of the president's second inauguration, $TRUMP has already seen an absolutely outrageous fall-off.

Right after its debut — which was, we must remind you, less than six week ago — the meme token spiked to a high above $74. Within a few days, however, that value fell off a cliff and has kept sinking ever lower, until reaching today's all-time low.

News of this latest $TRUMP price dropoff comes as crypto itself seems to be hurtling toward a crash. As Fast Company reports, Bitcoin is below $90,000 — dipping as low as the mid-$80s during the day's jitters — for the first time since November, when Trump's election victory over incumbent Joe Biden sparked a historic spike in the currency's value.

Initially, those gains held up. But crypto fell sharply this week after the president reiterated on Monday that he plans to go ahead with his tariffs on Canada and Mexico when the month-long pause on import taxes expires on March 4.

That seemed to spook traditional and markets alike, with nearly $1 billion in total liquidations after Trump declared that the United States is "on time with the tariffs" and that they're "moving along very rapidly."

Amid all that volatility, one of Trump's sons took to X to shill crypto.

"₿uy the dips!!!" Eric Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning — a meme-worthy bit of bad financial advice that often occurs during Bitcoin drops and sounds all the worse coming from the second son.

As the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, the Trump family has raked in nearly $80 million since he won in November — and that's not including the cryptocurrencies they're all promoting.

With the government's ethics watchdog out on his tail, there's nobody there to slap Trump or his children on the wrist for potentially using the office of the president for financial gain — and though there remain other officials who could do something about it, they seem disinterested or afraid of doing so.

