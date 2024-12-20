It seems that Haliey "Hawk Tuah" Welch is finally facing the music after angry investors filed a lawsuit against her disastrous meme coin.

Just a day after the new filing dropped, the "Talk Tuah" podcaster broke her extended silence during the fiasco and took to X-formerly-Twitter to announce that she would be "fully cooperating" with the lawyers who brought the suit.

"I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community," the 22-year-old wrote. "I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter."

Welch then linked to Burwick Law, the firm that's working with the jilted investors, and directed anyone who has "experienced losses related to this" to contact them.

The lawsuit, which does not name Welch as a defendant, claims that the team behind the $HAWK coin failed to properly register it with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As such, the token's promoters — the Cayman Islands-based Tuah The Moon Foundation, a firm called overHere Ltd, and influencer "Doc Hollywood" aka Alex Larson Schultz — participated in the sale of unregistered securities, the suit alleges.

This missive is the first time the viral sensation has made any sort of public statement since soon after $HAWK launched, and then subsequently crashed in what critics say was an intentional pump-and-dump scam.

That same night, the podcaster unexpectedly popped into an X Spaces conversation hosted by the team behind $HAWK and made some bizarre comments before dipping back out.

"I hate to interrupt you," Welch interjected during the animated exchange, "but anywho, I'm going to go to bed and I'll see you guys tomorrow."

BREAKING: HAILEY WELCH ANNOUNCES SHE IS GOING TO BED WHEN THE PANEL IS ASKED HOW MUCH THEY WERE PAID. pic.twitter.com/iW4R7vGSuZ — Mr. Frog, (Road to Redemption Arc) (@TheMisterFrog) December 5, 2024

As it turns out, the world did not see Welch the next day.

Following that strange online appearance, "Talk Tuah" stopped publishing episodes and appeared to go on an indefinite and unannounced hiatus. Though the people behind the meme coin denied that it was a scam, Welch herself was AWOL — until today.

As these things go, the influencer's cooperation pledge — which doesn't include any apology or admission of wrongdoing at all — raises just as many questions as it answers.

Has the alleged crypto scammer grown a conscience? Or is she just following her lawyers' orders? Ultimately, it's too soon to tell.

