The Dinner People Got for Spending Tons of Money On Trump’s Meme Coin is Unintentionally Hilarious

"It was the worst food I’ve ever had at a Trump golf course."

Poor Retch

Imagine not only spending your hard-earned American dollars on president Donald Trump's worthless memecoin, but also being threatened with a barely-edible meal at his golf course.

That was the reality for 200 "lucky" investors, who, as four of the attendees told Wired, were treated to a genuinely disgusting-looking dinner at the Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC, which despite its name is actually located in the town of Sterling, Virginia.

Like the misleading name of the president's golf course, the dinner those $TRUMP coin buyers were served sounds much better in writing than it looked in photos.

Guests were given what was supposed to be pan-seared halibut in a citrus reduction and an alleged filet mignon with a demi glaze, accompanied by a damp-looking pile of carrots and zucchini and topped off with a very, very sad scoop of mashed potatoes, no gravy apparent.

Seriously, look at this crap. It's enough to turn the stomach.

First off, this is what was on the menu. 🤔 “It was the worst food I’ve ever had at a Trump golf course,” one attendee said. “The only good thing was bread and butter.”https://t.co/rsDAmCvW5D pic.twitter.com/jUfO88sAZz — WIRED (@WIRED) May 23, 2025

Boys' Club

Nicholas Pinto, a 25-year-old TikToker who spent roughly $300,000 to get his seat at the table, seemed mighty disenchanted by the entire experience when he spoke to Wired.

"It was the worst food I’ve ever had at a Trump golf course," he said, noting that he left hungry. "The only good thing was bread and butter."

Along with being served that horrific meal, the night's attendees also were forced to watch the two-time president and perennial Broadway enthusiast shimmy and shake to The Village People's classic song "Y.M.C.A." — and they didn't even get their gifts delivered by the president himself.

"Trump could have at least given the top people their watches himself," Pinto, the TikToker, told Wired of the gem-encrusted gold watches given to the top four $TRUMP holders, and two additional raffle winners. "He didn’t."

All told, it sounds like a hellacious night — but as they always say, you get what you pay for.

