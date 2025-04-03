Donald Trump's eponymous meme coin is worth less than ever in the wake of his tariffs finally being launched.

Less than 24 hours after the president announced the long-anticipated reciprocal trade tariffs on domestic imports, his $TRUMP cryptocurrency's value dropped to a meager $9 per token.

That's a new all-time low — and remember, it was only launched about 10 weeks ago ahead of the real estate scion being sworn in for a second time.

Obviously, there are far bigger concerns afoot than the president's shitcoin tanking — but you have to admit that it's pretty hilarious that it's happening this way.

Still, the debacle illustrates that Trump's nonsensical trade war isn't just hurting the entire global economy, which has essentially been lit on fire by the tariffs, but even his own business interests.

Ironically, the tariff announcement came just after news broke that the Trump coin would be "unlocking" 40 million tokens, or 20 percent of its locked-down supply, later in April. It's the first time the memecoin has held such an event since its launch in January and could, theoretically, have generated the kind of buzz that would drive its value up.

Instead, it made nary a blip — and after the tariff-induced price slump, it's hard to imagine anyone actually wanting to buy $TRUMP anytime soon.

Per a very unofficial poll on the crypto ticker site CoinGecko, meanwhile, a whopping 77 percent of people who took a confidence survey about the official Trump coin said they felt negatively about it.

From overtaking the $SHIB and $PEPE memecoins — yes, we're rolling our eyes too — when its value surpassed $60 per token and rising to an all-time high of nearly $75, the Trump coin has been remarkably volatile even for its market.

Even on unelected co-president Elon Musk's X social network, news of this latest Trump slump resulted in japes and jibes.

"Donald Trump just destroyed the entire financial markets, stocks, crypto and even his shitcoin," one user jeered. "Everyone fucking hates him now. What a fraud."

In another post, a satirist jokingly begged the president to mention his memecoin at all.

"Pls just talk about $Trump coin," the user wrote. "Need money back Sir."

Those who willingly bought the president's memecoin are, clearly, in the "find out" portion of the "eff around and find out" adage amid the tariff turmoil — and unfortunately, the rest of the world is right there with them.

