President Donald Trump's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump is warning her followers of an unofficial meme coin called "Ivanka Trump" ($IVANKA.)

The coin skyrocketed in value on Monday, the day of her father's inauguration, before crashing back down within less than an hour — cashing in on her fame, essentially, without giving her a cut.

"It has come to my attention that a fake crypto coin called 'Ivanka Trump' or '$IVANKA' is being promoted without my consent or approval," she tweeted. "To be clear: I have no involvement with this coin. This fake coin risks deceiving consumers and defrauding them of their hard-earned money, and the unauthorized use of my name and likeness is a violation of my rights."

"This promotion is deceptive, exploitative, and unacceptable," she added.

But given the greater context, it's not exactly surprising Trump supporters are getting caught up in dubious crypto schemes, the result of a largely unregulated industry that has done little to rein in the chaos.

After all, the news comes after Ivanka's father and stepmother launched their own meme coins, dubbed $TRUMP and $MELANIA — and it's hard to imagine Ivanka would be criticizing the project if she was getting tons of money off it.

The value of the two official meme coins initially skyrocketed, spurred on by the excitement over Trump's inauguration earlier this week, before plummeting and wiping out billions in gains.

Scammers used the golden opportunity to trick unsuspecting investors into supporting unofficial scams as well, like a fake $BARRON coin named after Trump's youngest son.

The boundaries between unofficial crypto scams and the president and the first lady's own meme coins are blurry, of course, since they roughly share the same playbook.

A disappointed crypto community denounced the official launches as a "major step back," which cost the "family a lot of credibility," as Bloomberg reported this week.

Still, Ivanka's rebuke feels notable. She was pointedly distant during her father's reelection campaign after taking a significant role in his first administration, though she did appear by his side during this week's inauguration.

Since the launch of the fake $IVANKA coin, Ivanka has vowed to go after the scammers with the help of her "legal team." But considering the scammers are likely long gone, chances of their prosecution seem slim.

"Don't get scammed by the fake $IVANKA coin," one X-formerly-Twitter user joked. "Wait to get scammed by the real one."

More on the meme coins: The Vast Majority of Trump's Net Worth Is Now in His Meme Coin