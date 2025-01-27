Mouse Murder

Members of the electronic dance music [EDM] world have choice words for DJ and crypto bro Justin "3LAU" Blau after he played a set a Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Soon after playing the performance, the 34-year-old prog house DJ waxed prolific in an Instagram post about how much of an "honor" it was to play for 30 minutes at Trump's Starlight Ball.

Almost immediately, the founder of the music-as-token platform Royal was resoundingly dunked on. Chief among Blau's haters was the similarly numerically-monikered Deadmau5, the mouse-masked industry veteran known for his scathing rebukes of more or less everything.

"Not a single person in that entire dumbfuck administration has ever known who the fuck you were... and you certainly won’t be remembered by any of em," the Canadian-born DJ, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, wrote in response to Blau's post. "But everyone in this business will remember that you stood behind nazis and convicted felons who would further marginalize the very people who gave you a platform."

Zimmermann went on to reference the younger DJ's hedge fund manager father, alluding to the generational wealth that provided him.

"What very little respect I had for you is gone," Deadmau5 wrote. "So glad you got some drink tickets out of the deal, enjoy them, you nepo pissbaby."

Bass of Himself

While few other artists were as verbose as the mouse-headed one, Blau clearly struck a chord.

"Wow dude," commented Finnish "Sandstorm" legend Darude, whose real name is Toni-Ville Virtanen. "Must be proud."

"Sad to see this representation & support in the [EDM] community," responded drag queen DJ Hexxa, "where this is far from what we stand for."

Over on X-formerly-Twitter, the tenor was unsurprisingly more in Blau's favor.

"Dude [Deadmau5] is a tweaked out lockdown mouse," tweeted a no-name DJ and alleged celebrity astrologer who calls himself the Leo King. "I opened for [3LAU a] couple times and he is an awesome human being and DJ."

"This whole Nazi thing is way out of hand," the virtually unknown artist continued, a likely reference to Elon Musk's obvious Sieg Heil the same night that 3LAU played the post-inaugural "afters."

Blau himself seemed to agree with that sentiment in his own response to the backlash.

"I believe firmly in both free speech and the acceleration of tech innovation. These principles have been integral to my identity," the DJ wrote in an X post. "I also see crypto and blockchain technology as monumental forces essential to our future as a nation — forces that the previous administration opposed."

"PS, I’m Jewish," he wrote in a follow-up tweet, a relatively useless post note considering that the president's daughter and son-in-law are also Jewish, and also haven't spoken out about Musk's fascist salute or any of Trump's repeat instances of siding with Nazis.

More on crypto curiosities: John McAfee Springs Back From the Grave as an AI, Promoting a New Meme Coin