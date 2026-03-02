White House Responds as Scabby Mark Appears on Trump’s Neck

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

After kicking off major strikes in Iran on Saturday, president Donald Trump wasn’t in a hurry to return to the Oval Office to oversee the massive military offensive. Instead, he attended what the New York Times described as a “glitzy fund-raising dinner” at Mar-a-Lago private club and residence in Florida.

After a similar lack of public engagement on Sunday, Trump finally appeared in front of the press on Monday morning to deliver comments on the burgeoning war and to award a Medal of Honor to retired United States Army major Terry Richardson.

At the event, onlookers noticed a “significant rash-like injury” on the right side of his neck. Indeed, press photos by Agence France-Presse‘s Saul Loeb show what looks like a prominent reddish wound or scabbing below his right ear.

That was the clearest image, but other shots from the event show the same strange spot, obscured by the white collar of the president’s shirt. Here’s another one, also by Loeb:

In response to questions, the White House provided a statement attributed to Trump’s physician Sean Barbabella.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor,” it read. “The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

The White House didn’t respond to a request for further details.

Netizens have been speculating wildly, with many suggesting that it could be shingles. That infection, which is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, typically causes red, blistered rashes that can lead to long-lasting skin discoloration.

Others suggested it could be a result of Trump taking a considerable amount of blood thinners. The octogenarian’s right hand also appeared significantly swollen during this morning’s event, which may or may not be related to a mysterious bruise-like mark that’s been appearing on his right hand since at least as early as last year.

The White House claimed the dark mark was the result of him shaking too many hands. However, a similar mark on his left hand, which was spotted earlier this year, has undermined that claim.

