Doctor Says Trump Appears to Be Showing Signs of a Stroke

When Donald Trump won his second term in the White House, he was the oldest man in the history of the United States to do so. Assuming he serves for his entire term, he’ll be 82 years and seven months old by the time he leaves office — breaking Joe Biden’s record of 82 years and two months.

And like Biden, some major questions are swirling around Trump as obvious signs of aging come to the fore. Speaking to the biographer Sidney Blumenthal and historian Sean Wilentz on their podcast The Court of History, Washington State University Professor of Medicine Bruce Davidson opined that Trump appears to have suffered a stroke that’s impacting his ability to move.

“My impression is that president Trump has had a stroke, and I think there’s several lines of evidence supporting that,” Davidson said. “I think his stroke was on the left side of the brain, which controls the right side of the body.” Based on what he’s seen, the doctor estimated the event happened “six months ago or more, earlier in 2025.”

“There’s video of him shuffling his feet, which is not what we’d seen him [doing], striding on the golf course,” the doctor continued. “He was garbling words, which he didn’t do previously, and which he’s improved upon more recently. And he’s also had marked episodes that have been noticed of daytime, excessive sleepiness, — medical term, hypersomnolence — which is characteristic of many patients after they’ve had a stroke.”

The most recent smoking gun, Davidson claimed, was a recent video of Trump gingerly walking down the stairs from Air Force One. As he descends the steps, the president grips the banister with his left hand, even though he’s right-handed.

“All of this is consistent with having had a stroke on the left side of his brain,” Davidson said.

While the assertion has some important implications for Trump himself, it would also mean that his entire administration has been lying to the American public about his health for months — echoing the health debacle surrounding Biden in his final years in office. That said, Davidson’s definitely not the first person to suggest Trump’s hiding a stroke in plain sight.

As questions of the president’s visible bruising and swollen ankles dominated headlines last July, the White House put out a statement admitting he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. In mid-October, Trump was taken for a mysterious check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center, which the White House claimed was a routine physical — even though it turned out Trump had gotten an MRI scan.

Earlier this month, Trump contradicted the administration’s earlier claims, stating that the trip involved a CT scan, not an MRI, which he underwent to “definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues.”

Without being able to examine the president directly, even the best professional diagnoses amount to speculation at best — and given Trump’s history of offering up bizarre claims about his health, it’s unlikely the public will get any clarity any time soon.

